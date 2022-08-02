Chloe Kelly scored the winner for England in the Euros final against Germany at Wembley

European champions England are set to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley on 7 October.

The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games.

The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday 3 September or victory at home to Luxembourg three days later.

"It would be the perfect game to meet another strong team after so many tough games in the Euros," said Wiegman.

"It is good we enjoy the moment we are in after this wonderful summer, but we know we still have to work to do to take the next step forward."

England, who beat Germany 2-1 in the final in front of an all-time Euros record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley on Sunday, have already sold more than 20,000 tickets for their final World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.

"As a team, we take nothing for granted with our goal of reaching the World Cup and whoever we play at home in October it will be special to have another Wembley fixture," added Wiegman.

"After the positive experiences we have had this summer, it will be great to welcome as many fans as possible, so that we can say thanks again for their incredible support."

England are currently five points clear of Austria in their World Cup qualifying group, with the finals taking place in Australia and New Zealand next summer.