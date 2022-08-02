Close menu

West Ham to face Viborg or Torshavn in Europa Conference League play-off round

West Ham reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, where they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt

West Ham will play either Denmark's Viborg FF or B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

David Moyes' side reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season before losing to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany.

The Hammers also finished seventh in the Premier League to qualify for Europe's third-tier tournament.

Ties for the play-off round will take place on 18 and 25 August.

