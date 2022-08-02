Close menu

Rangers could face Monaco or PSV, Hearts face Linfield or Zurich

Scottish

Robbie Neilson and Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Robbie Neilson and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will lead Hearts and Rangers in Europe this season
Champions League qualifying: Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers
Venue: Den Dreef, Leuven Date: Tuesday, 2 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

The winner of Rangers' tie with Union Saint-Gilloise will face French side Monaco or Dutch team PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round.

The ties will be played on 16/17 and 23/24 August.

Heart of Midlothian will face Linfield or Zurich in the Europa League play-off round over 18 and 25 August. Hearts are away from home in the first leg.

Northern Ireland's Linfield host Zurich on Thursday (19:45 BST) and meet again in Switzerland on 11 August (18:00).

Rangers meet Union SG in Belgium in Tuesday's first leg (19:45 BST) and the return is at Ibrox on 9 August (19:45).

Also in the third qualifying round, Monaco host PSV on Tuesday (19:00) and meet again in Eindhoven on 9 August (19:30).

Should Rangers be unsuccessful at the third qualifying or play-off rounds, they will enter the Europa League group stage for the fifth season in a row.

Hearts will enter the Europa Conference League group stage if they lose their Europa League play-off.

Dundee United or AZ Alkmaar will be drawn in the Conference League play-off round later. United host AZ in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Thursday.

