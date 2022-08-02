Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Robbie Neilson and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will lead Hearts and Rangers in Europe this season

Champions League qualifying: Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers Venue: Den Dreef, Leuven Date: Tuesday, 2 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

The winner of Rangers' tie with Union Saint-Gilloise will face French side Monaco or Dutch team PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round.

The ties will be played on 16/17 and 23/24 August.

Heart of Midlothian will face Linfield or Zurich in the Europa League play-off round over 18 and 25 August. Hearts are away from home in the first leg.

Northern Ireland's Linfield host Zurich on Thursday (19:45 BST) and meet again in Switzerland on 11 August (18:00).

Rangers meet Union SG in Belgium in Tuesday's first leg (19:45 BST) and the return is at Ibrox on 9 August (19:45).

Also in the third qualifying round, Monaco host PSV on Tuesday (19:00) and meet again in Eindhoven on 9 August (19:30).

Should Rangers be unsuccessful at the third qualifying or play-off rounds, they will enter the Europa League group stage for the fifth season in a row.

Hearts will enter the Europa Conference League group stage if they lose their Europa League play-off.

Dundee United or AZ Alkmaar will be drawn in the Conference League play-off round later. United host AZ in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Thursday.