How can England's Euro 2022 win help grow the game?

By Dan RoanBBC sports editor

How can England's Euro 2022 triumph be harnessed to help grow the game?

After a number of false dawns in recent years when the Lionesses have made the semi-finals of major tournaments, it is a question the FA has been considering for some time.

The lesson of London 2012 - when the staging of a great event provided similar inspiration and record television audiences, but then failed to translate into a meaningful uplift in sports participation or activity levels across the country - seems to have been heeded by the governing body.

Plans to capture the enthusiasm generated by the hosting of this tournament have been in place for some time.

Ambitious targets have also been set with an aim of tripling current average WSL attendances - currently averaging below 2,000 - by 2024.

The celebratory and friendly atmosphere at Euro 2022 matches stood in stark contrast to the disorder that tainted the men's Euros final at Wembley last summer, and the pitch invasions that marred a growing number of Premier League and EFL matches last season.

That may well start to persuade more families to give WSL matches a chance next season, and already there seems to be signs of a surge in demand for tickets.

And an Ipsos online poll of 1,000 British adults this summer foundexternal-link 44% of the British public - and 64% of self-identified football fans - say they're more interested in watching women's football in the future.

Amid disappointment that more big clubs were not interested in staging Euro 2022 matches when the bid was put together five years ago, there will now be pressure on more Premier League clubs to allow their women's teams to play in their main stadia. There will also be demands to make it easier for fans to buy tickets.

The FA will be asked to ensure women's league fixtures are more regular, with concerns the season schedule has been disjointed. Talks about the Premier League taking over the running of the WSL are ongoing, and there have been suggestions that private equity investors could look to buy the league.

But the concern is that at the grassroots, legacy still could be undermined by a lack of provision and facilities.

Only 44% of secondary schools currently offer equal access to football in PE lessons. In some parts of the country, women's and girls teams struggle to secure places to play.

The government has announced a review of the domestic women's game, and pledged a £230m investment to build or improve grassroots facilities but others point out that cuts to local authority budgets in recent years have meant a reduction in community pitches.

The FA says that by 2024external-link it wants 75% of schools providing equal access for girls to play the game and 75% of all grassroots clubs offering at least one girls' team, with 1,000 clubs offering a complete accredited pathway for girls.

The FA hopes the Euros can create half a million extra opportunities for women and girls to play the game. At a time when more than half of all women in the UK do no exercise, the importance of this opportunity cannot be over-estimated.

"This presents an amazing opportunity for the country to really unite behind how sport can be used to drive positive social change, become more diverse and help to tackle deeply-embedded inequalities," said Hitesh Patel, director of the Sport for Development Coalition, a network of 250 sports charities.

"Not only will these players become role models to a generation of young women and girls, they can help to shine a light on how sport and physical activity is helping to support under-represented individuals and communities, especially in the wake of Covid-19 and in the face of a cost-of-living crisis.

"Getting more women and girls involved, and increasing diversity in sport, is just the first part of how sport can help to build a fairer future."

This is the moment the FA has been hoping for since 2009 when it awarded top women players central contracts, gave them a home at St George's Park, and started to offer the Lionesses unprecedented support. Those efforts led to Wembley on Sunday, and now a golden chance to change the landscape for women's sport, and wider gender equality has presented itself.

Improving attendances and tackling inequalities over pay, prize money, coverage and sponsorship will be no quick-fix.

But this is an opportunity that the FA, clubs, the media, sponsors, and the government will be expected to seize.

  • Comment posted by Ravis88, today at 09:05

    "tackling inequalities over pay, prize money, coverage and sponsorship will be no quick-fix

    Inequalities? Oh dear, this is why I have no interest.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 09:13

      Harry replied:
      It's this, isn't it? Yes, there should be equal access to football and other sports for girls and women, but equality in prize money is artificial while the women's game isn't bringing in anywhere near the money of the men's. If it does and prize money remains lower then it becomes unequal. Grow the game, then deal with financial inequality.

  • Comment posted by RetroldGamer, today at 09:12

    For goodness sake BBC, the way your pushing this is way over the top! It is what it is, huge strides for the womens team but in reality, the standards are till way off and don't forget, ticket prices are virtually free to watch a womens game. You wouldn't pay over a tenner to watch one compared to the mens! It will grow but give it 5-10 years not 5-10 days and expect miracles.

    • Reply posted by harkins, today at 09:22

      harkins replied:
      So true, the womens game must grow naturally. It is already getting great coverage and great investment and now it must be allowed to prove it is actually as popular as it appears to be this week. Will people be paying £70 a ticket in 40'000 plus capacity stadiums in the next couple of years? I've paid to watch womens football in the past, but I certainly wouldn't pay £60 or more at this time.

  • Comment posted by RetroldGamer, today at 09:06

    Maybe with less HYS's and articles - it may grow without annoying people!

  • Comment posted by He dont mean nuffin by it he only got one ear, today at 09:12

    Woeful WSL weekly attendances 2k ensure it will forever be played on grounds donated by men's clubs, along with the training grounds & all the ground staff. People need to attend in credible numbers at league matches instead of waiting for tournaments where sponsors are virtually giving tickets away and kids go free. Endlessly singing about it without actively "supporting" it will change nothing

    • Reply posted by Jonathan Casey, today at 09:26

      Jonathan Casey replied:
      MUFC Women made a profit last season, despite adult tickets only being £6 each - that's separate from any money being channeled into the team from the men's side of the club. Over 30k for the game at OT too. Also, tickets for the Euros were £25-40 for all games except the final which were £30-50, so definitely not free.

  • Comment posted by ED, today at 09:08

    How many women actually want to play football versus how many men? How important is it to a girl's social status when she is growing up that she is good at football? I can tell you as a guy, when I was growing up the best thing that could happen to you when you joined a new school was that your new classmates found out you were good at football. Somehow I doubt that was the criteria for the girls.

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 09:41

    The first step forward should be the BBC giving Women's Football its own page on their BBC Football site rather than just diluting it among the BBC's constant obsession with Man Utd articles. The Lionesses & women's football deserve their own page

    • Reply posted by yarp, today at 09:44

      yarp replied:
      please please please separate it to it's own page

  • Comment posted by ChapelStandRoar, today at 09:25

    How can It grow? If some of the people that bang on about how its been held back, discriminated against, not funded etc actually bother going to games. But they won't, WSL crowds will still be smaller than even the conference and we will here the same tired ridiculous arguments about sexism etc

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 09:29

      overthehill replied:
      Reason crowds small in domestic games is that most games are dross..only way game will grow is if they have a consistent product....

  • Comment posted by Kapnag, today at 09:21

    There's half a dozen competitive teams in womens football. Everyone else is cannon fodder. Good for them but this has been completely overblown

    • Reply posted by Summers , today at 09:29

      Summers replied:
      same as teh men's game, from a male perspective League 2 is absolutely shocking, cannon fodder as you say

  • Comment posted by Grumpy_Haggis, today at 09:09

    Don’t understand the criticism that bigger clubs didn’t offer their stadiums. Most of the Euro games had a few thousand spectators who were positioned in front of the cameras to make the stadiums look good. Many turning up on the day were allowed free entry to the game. I am pleased that the Rotherhams and Milton Keynes were able to play a role in the staging of the Euros.

    • Reply posted by ED, today at 09:13

      ED replied:
      Most of the tickets were priced at £10 or were given away for free. Sorry but that kind of revenue wouldn't have paid for renting out some of the bigger stadiums. They are basically complaining that they weren't given something for free. Hardly the sign of good things to come from a relatively new sport.

  • Comment posted by harkins, today at 09:16

    How does 'the same pay' work? Players at he same club are on different salaries depending on factors like how good they are, what position they play and their commercial value to a club etc etc. So what will the 'same pay' be? The same as Messi or Mbappe or the same as Ross Barkley?

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 09:19

      147break replied:
      Agreed. Would a boss pay the same to an employee who brings £1m a week into the company and another who attracts just 10% of that ?

  • Comment posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 09:01

    It can't

    • Reply posted by Lionheart, today at 09:29

      Lionheart replied:
      The female game needs to offer something different, if it doesn't want to just be seen as an inferior version of the men's.
      A fixed amount of money to be spent on transfers or wages for the professional teams would mean a level playing field.
      As it is, it's almost as predictable as the men's game...the same big money teams winning everything.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 09:16

    The only way it'll grow significantly is if people start going to their games in numbers. Will the happy families and flag waving kids be watching a WSL team in a bottom of the league clash on a cold winter's day this coming season? Probably not. It needs to be better to attract the masses

    • Reply posted by Senna and Arsenal, today at 09:36

      Senna and Arsenal replied:
      nope they sell tickets for £2 and get 100 and a dog but BBC will say "we got live football" while not having top sport like EPL and Formula One. What a waste money is BBC Licence when have to pay for real sports on Sky.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 09:18

    I 'd imagine the success will encourage more girls to play which hopefully will bring the standard up, because until it becomes upto a standard comparable to the men's game then it will remain at non-league type attendances once the hype of the world cup is over, and they really need it to pay its way with fans paying seat prices comparable to at least div2 level

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 09:25

      Hopalongprop replied:
      The standard in the PL is over-hyped. The top 4 or 5 teams, made up of players drawn from across the globe, are exceptional. Most would beat England 9-out-of-10 times
      And irrelevant - very clear that sponsors & investors are interested in the women's game & that's what counts

  • Comment posted by Carlos London, today at 09:47

    Arsenal Women, for years the most succesful womens team, get an average crowd of 4000. And that's with tickets sold at 10% the price of Arsenal's first team. So please stop banging on about equal pay and prize money, that only comes with equal money into the game.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 11:23

      TheMiller replied:
      The average WSL attendance is actually 1.5k and hasn’t budged from that for years. This is despite media coverage equal to EPL and ticket prices at £3.

      That average attendance is lower than men’s 6th tier average and the average price in mens 6th is around 5 times higher.

      The people attend and are inspired by the olympics, they don’t attend any other event thereafter. That is womens football.

  • Comment posted by Lord Muck, today at 10:08

    I loved watching the womens team win the euros, but the OTT coverage is now bordering on creepy.

    • Reply posted by Steve J, today at 10:09

      Steve J replied:
      Ah come on, they won the euros for goodness sake! Id say that buys them at least a week of hype!....

  • Comment posted by oabdulgani, today at 10:01

    I hate to be the pessimist, but the women's game won't grow a great deal. We'll see a brief rise in girls taking up football, but it won't last long. It was the same when England's men won the rugby world cup, the same after the 2012 Olympics. Kids are fickle. What inspired them today will be forgotten tomorrow. Tik Tok and Instagram, in most cases, will likely prevail over sport.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 11:26

      Commentier replied:
      It’s great for the women’s team. It’s great for young girls who might like to play football and be active. But it will never ever get anywhere near the popularity and commercial appeal of the men’s game.

  • Comment posted by Neil W, today at 09:48

    Dear BBC ... endless articles such as this will turn me off. Get some perspective.

    • Reply posted by howsonisnow, today at 09:51

      howsonisnow replied:
      What would you expect them to do if the men actually won something?

  • Comment posted by Milllee, today at 09:12

    The simplest way is to have Football on the PE curriculum for girls. How do you know if you don't like playing football unless you try it. It needs to be grown from the ground up.

    That in turn should increase the interest in playing and watching it at a young age and help it grow at the higher levels.

    • Reply posted by wepaythecleanenergycosts, today at 09:16

      wepaythecleanenergycosts replied:
      So you want to force girls to play it at a young age?

  • Comment posted by Leonidas Dowie, today at 09:47

    I’ve never seen a sport so incessantly pushed by the media as women’s football is.

    How many women are genuinely interested in attending matches and watching on tele, regularly? I imagine the number is minute.
    If that’s the case they’ll only be able to grow the game by convincing men to follow it consistently and I don’t see that happening.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 10:22

    The game can be helped by women turning up to WSL games in the same numbers as guys do to the mens game. Crowd size is the starting point to making the game more attractive to sponsors. Get crowds of 30-40 thousand and the rest will follow. It is up to women to now take this forward and stop looking at who to blame for holding it back.

    • Reply posted by Akeepmateefinajarbesidabed, today at 10:25

      Akeepmateefinajarbesidabed replied:
      But the media don't want women to like it....they want men to like it.

