Grimsby Town v Crewe Alexandra

Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Crocombe
- 2Efete
- 6Waterfall
- 26Smith
- 22AmosBooked at 3mins
- 14Wearne
- 4Green
- 17Morris
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 8Holohan
- 23Pepple
Substitutes
- 5Pearson
- 7Maguire-Drew
- 13Battersby
- 15Clifton
- 27Kiernan
- 29Taylor
- 30Khouri
- 32Cropper
- 34Braithwaite
Crewe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Okonkwo
- 2Mellor
- 6Offord
- 5McDonald
- 24Finney
- 12Griffiths
- 16Colkett
- 25Tabiner
- 14Finney
- 18Leshabela
- 9Baker-Richardson
Substitutes
- 4Williams
- 8Thomas
- 10Ainley
- 11Agyei
- 17Brook
- 19Sambou
- 21Uwakwe
- 22Sass-Davies
- 23Booth
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Charlie Finney (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by Kieran Green (Grimsby Town).
Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Charlie Colkett.
Post update
Attempt missed. Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Finney following a corner.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Danny Amos.
Booking
Danny Amos (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Amos (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Joel Tabiner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.