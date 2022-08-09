Close menu
EFL Cup
GrimsbyGrimsby Town0CreweCrewe Alexandra0

Grimsby Town v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Crocombe
  • 2Efete
  • 6Waterfall
  • 26Smith
  • 22AmosBooked at 3mins
  • 14Wearne
  • 4Green
  • 17Morris
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 8Holohan
  • 23Pepple

Substitutes

  • 5Pearson
  • 7Maguire-Drew
  • 13Battersby
  • 15Clifton
  • 27Kiernan
  • 29Taylor
  • 30Khouri
  • 32Cropper
  • 34Braithwaite

Crewe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Okonkwo
  • 2Mellor
  • 6Offord
  • 5McDonald
  • 24Finney
  • 12Griffiths
  • 16Colkett
  • 25Tabiner
  • 14Finney
  • 18Leshabela
  • 9Baker-Richardson

Substitutes

  • 4Williams
  • 8Thomas
  • 10Ainley
  • 11Agyei
  • 17Brook
  • 19Sambou
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 23Booth
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Finney (Crewe Alexandra).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Green (Grimsby Town).

  4. Post update

    Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Charlie Colkett.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Finney following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Danny Amos.

  8. Booking

    Danny Amos (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danny Amos (Grimsby Town).

  10. Post update

    Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Joel Tabiner.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport