Close menu
EFL Cup
FleetwoodFleetwood Town0WiganWigan Athletic0

Fleetwood Town v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lynch
  • 26Rooney
  • 22Nsiala
  • 32Earl
  • 3Andrew
  • 24Batty
  • 8Vela
  • 28Johnston
  • 21Hayes
  • 19Garner
  • 27Macadam

Substitutes

  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 9Harrison
  • 10Morton
  • 11Lane
  • 14Garner
  • 18Holgate
  • 25Cairns
  • 33Edwards
  • 47White

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jones
  • 2Nyambe
  • 31Carragher
  • 32Hughes
  • 3Pearce
  • 36Smith
  • 18Shinnie
  • 41Brennan
  • 42McHugh
  • 30Aasgaard
  • 39Humphrys

Substitutes

  • 35Lloyd
  • 43Sze
  • 44Adeeko
  • 45Chentouf
  • 49Stones
  • 50Mooney
  • 52Adams
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    James Carragher (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Gerard Garner (Fleetwood Town).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport