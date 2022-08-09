Walsall v Swindon Town

Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) header from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Evans
- 2White
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 30Bennett
- 20Clarke
- 23Hutchinson
- 17Earing
- 10Knowles
- 27Abraham
- 15James-Taylor
Substitutes
- 8Kinsella
- 11Williams
- 14Comley
- 25Maher
- 26Clarke
- 31Przybek
- 39Johnson
Swindon
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Ward
- 31Minturn
- 26Harries
- 4Clayton
- 32Cowmeadow
- 10Darcy
- 17Aguiar
- 8Williams
- 28Shade
- 29Parsons
- 9Adeloye
Substitutes
- 1Brynn
- 14Massey
- 30Dabre
- 35Dworzak
- 36Hart
- 37Fox
- 38Kanu
- Referee:
- Thomas Parsons
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Hand ball by Timmy Abraham (Walsall).
Second Half
Second Half begins Walsall 0, Swindon Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Walsall 0, Swindon Town 0.
Offside, Walsall. Isaac Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Timmy Abraham is caught offside.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Harrison Minturn.
Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall).
George Cowmeadow (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timmy Abraham (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Douglas James-Taylor (Walsall) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a cross.
Offside, Swindon Town. Thomas Clayton tries a through ball, but Harry Parsons is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Tomi Adeloye (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricky Aguiar.
Tomi Adeloye (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).
Offside, Walsall. Liam Bennett tries a through ball, but Donervon Daniels is caught offside.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by George Cowmeadow.
Foul by Tomi Adeloye (Swindon Town).
Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Minturn (Swindon Town).
