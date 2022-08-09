Close menu
EFL Cup
WalsallWalsall0SwindonSwindon Town0

Walsall v Swindon Town

2022-08-09

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 30Bennett
  • 20Clarke
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 17Earing
  • 10Knowles
  • 27Abraham
  • 15James-Taylor

Substitutes

  • 8Kinsella
  • 11Williams
  • 14Comley
  • 25Maher
  • 26Clarke
  • 31Przybek
  • 39Johnson

Swindon

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Ward
  • 31Minturn
  • 26Harries
  • 4Clayton
  • 32Cowmeadow
  • 10Darcy
  • 17Aguiar
  • 8Williams
  • 28Shade
  • 29Parsons
  • 9Adeloye

Substitutes

  • 1Brynn
  • 14Massey
  • 30Dabre
  • 35Dworzak
  • 36Hart
  • 37Fox
  • 38Kanu
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) header from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Timmy Abraham (Walsall).

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Walsall 0, Swindon Town 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Walsall 0, Swindon Town 0.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Walsall. Isaac Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Timmy Abraham is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Harrison Minturn.

  7. Post update

    Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall).

  9. Post update

    George Cowmeadow (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Timmy Abraham (Walsall).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Douglas James-Taylor (Walsall) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Swindon Town. Thomas Clayton tries a through ball, but Harry Parsons is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tomi Adeloye (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricky Aguiar.

  14. Post update

    Tomi Adeloye (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Walsall. Liam Bennett tries a through ball, but Donervon Daniels is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by George Cowmeadow.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tomi Adeloye (Swindon Town).

  19. Post update

    Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Minturn (Swindon Town).

Match report to follow.

