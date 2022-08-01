Last updated on .From the section Football

The Premier League will do "whatever it can" to limit a clash with next summer's Women's World Cup, said chief executive Richard Masters.

But he admitted there is almost certain to be some overlap with the launch of the 2023-24 season.

Masters heaped praise on England's victorious Euro 2022 squad and their "brilliant" coach Sarina Wiegman.

However, two pre-season friendlies hosted by Premier League clubs clashed with Sunday's final win over Germany.

And next season, there are likely to be more significant date clashes.

The 2023 World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand, starting on July 20 and the final scheduled for Sydney on 20 August.

Excluding the covid-disrupted 2020-21 campaign, the Premier League has never started a season later than that.

In more recent times, the competition has begun on the second weekend in August, with the new campaign beginning on Friday - a week earlier due to the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

The time difference means there are unlikely to be any head-to-head clashes with the women's tournament, but keeping weekend dates free is impossible.

"Whatever we can do to make sure the major events are showcased we will, but the calendar is a very tough constraint," said Masters.

There has also been talk the organisation should take a more decisive hold of the women's game in the wake of the Lionesses' unprecedented achievement, with the creation of a women's Premier League suggested.

Masters, though, preferred to concentrate on the aftermath of England's 2-1 extra-time success over Germany at Wembley - and their first major trophy.

"The tournament has been a raging success and this is a moment of national celebration," he said.

"We have had open conversations with the FA about change. All the stakeholders have to decide that, the clubs, ourselves and the FA.

"From this year we are putting £21m into the women's grassroots and professional game, split pretty much down the middle. We are in active conversation with the FA about how we can help more."