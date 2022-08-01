Close menu

Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer

Aaron Ramsey in action for Wales
Aaron Ramsey has scored 20 goals in 75 appearances for Wales

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July.

Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.

His move to the Ligue 1 club comes before Wales' appearance at the World Cup finals later this year.

He is the second Welshman to sign for a French club following international team-mate Joe Rodon's loan move to Rennes earlier in the day.

Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2019, with the ex-Arsenal player reported to be on £400,000 a week.

But despite winning a Serie A title and Coppa Italia in his first two seasons with Juventus, Ramsey struggled to make a true impact in Italy.

Injuries, often a curse on his career, became frequent as he played only 70 times in two and a half seasons, scoring six goals.

He made just five appearances for Juventus last season and spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Scottish side Rangers.

However, his move to Scotland did not work out, culminating in Ramsey missing a penalty in the shootout as Rangers lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

He was omitted from Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri's pre-season travelling party along with Federico Chiesa, Mattia de Sciglio, Kaio Jorge, Arthur Melo, Marko Pjaca and Adrien Rabiot.

Ramsey was already without a squad number this season, having previously had the number eight shirt before his contract was cancelled last month.

