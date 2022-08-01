Liverpool: Predict the starting line-up for the next Reds match
From the section Liverpool
Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!
This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Liverpool play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...
My Liverpool line-up
Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Liverpool - go straight to all the best content