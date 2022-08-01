Leicester City: Predict the starting line-up for the next Foxes match
From the section Leicester
Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!
This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Leicester play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...
My Leicester City line-up
Predict Leicester's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
- Our coverage of Leicester City is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Leicester - go straight to all the best content