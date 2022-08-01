Close menu

Leeds United: Predict the starting line-up for the next Whites match

From the section Leeds United

Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!

This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Leeds play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...

My Leeds United line-up

Predict Leeds' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

How to follow Leeds on the BBC bannerLeeds banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport