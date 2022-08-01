Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joe Rodon helped Wales qualify for a first Fifa World Cup since 1958

Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon has joined Ligue 1 side Rennes on loan for the 2022-23 season, with an option to make the move permanent.

Rodon, 24, joined Spurs in October 2020 from Swansea City, and has made 24 appearances for the club.

The Wales international, who has won 27 caps, is a key player for his country, but has failed to break into the first team at Tottenham since joining.

"He's a real central defender," Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice said.

"He has that aggressive side that we need to allow us to be even more effective defensively.

"He will bring us his experience, even if he did not play all the matches last season he played in the European Cup, as we have seen at Roazhon Park."

During June's Nations League programmes, Wales forward Gareth Bale urged Tottenham to give Rodon more playing time.

The national team manager, Rob Page, echoed Bale's calls and hoped the defender would be "playing week in, week out at domestic level" before the World Cup in Qatar.

With first choice centre-back Warmed Omari was ruled for at least three months following pelvic surgery, Rodon will compete with another new signing, Belgium international Arthur Theate, for regular game time.

Rennes will be hoping to improve on last season's fourth-place finish in Ligue 1, which has guaranteed them a place in the Europa League group stages.

