Jessica Foy was on target for Glentoran as they beat Lisburn Ladies 4-0

Two Kerry Beattie goals helped Glentoran beat Lisburn Ladies as they cut Cliftonville's lead at the top of the Women's Premiership to two points.

Jessica Foy and Casey Howe also scored for the champions as they won 4-0 at the Bluebell Stadium.

In Monday's other game, Linfield also earned a 4-0 victory over Mid-Ulster Ladies in Cookstown.

Rebecca Bassett, Rachel McConnell and Emily Reid were on target for the Blues who also benefited from an own goal.

Beattie, back at Glentoran after a stint at Glasgow City, notched a goal in either half in Lisburn.

Captain Foy was also on target after the break before Howe's late fourth goal.

With Cliftonville not playing on Monday night, their lead is now down to two points but the Reds do have a game in hand on the defending champions.

Linfield Ladies' win in Cookstown saw them leapfrog Crusaders into third spot in the table.

Bassett gave the Blues a fifth-minute lead before McConnell doubled the advantage 10 minutes before the break.

The visitors added a third before the hour mark after Abi Sweetlove's initial effort had been blocked before Reid added a fourth with three minutes remaining.