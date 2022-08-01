Transfer news: Done deals during August 2022
As the new season gets into gear, clubs across the UK and Europe are reshaping their squads.
2 August
English Football League
John McAtee [Grimsby - Luton] Undisclosed, returned on loan to Grimsby
1 August
Premier League
Marcus Tavernier [Middlesbrough - Bournemouth] - reported £10m
English Football League
Tyler Morton [Liverpool - Blackburn] Loan
Mazeed Ogungbo [Arsenal - Crawley] Loan
Sammie Szmodics [Peterborough - Blackburn] Undisclosed
International
Aaron Ramsey [Unattached - Nice] Free
Joe Rodon [Tottenham - Rennes] Loan
