Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Tyler Morton was involved in Liverpool's pre-season campaign under Jurgen Klopp

Blackburn have signed Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton on a season-long loan and Peterborough forward Sammie Szmodics for an undisclosed fee.

Morton, 19, has played nine games for his parent club, including Champions League and Premier League outings against AC Milan and Arsenal.

Szmodics, 26, has agreed a three-year deal after helping Posh to a season-opening 3-2 win at Cheltenham Town.

Blackburn began their Championship campaign with a 1-0 win over QPR.

Morton is also an England Under-20 international, having made his debut in November 2021.

"We have had to wait patiently for Tyler," director of football Gregg Broughton told the Rovers website.

"He has been so close to Liverpool's first team for the whole of pre-season, but after seeing what he did in some big games for Liverpool last year, we believe he was worth waiting for."

Szmodics began his career at Colchester United, and also had a spell with Bristol City before joining Peterborough in 2020, initially on loan.

"We identified that we needed to add both athleticism and another goal threat to the squad, and Sammie gives us both of these qualities," said Broughton.

"When he was played centrally for the final 10 Championship games of last season, we saw Sammie recreate his form from League One, with four goals and an assist, along with both the creative and physical metrics of an attacking midfielder who will add a different dimension to our group."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.