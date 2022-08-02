National League news - August 2022

Last updated on .From the section National League

2 August

Eastleigh have signed midfielder Nigel Atangana following his release from Exeter City at the end of last season.

The 32-year-old Frenchman spent three seasons with Exeter, helping the team win promotion to League One in May, and has previously had spells with Portsmouth, Leyton Orient and Cheltenham Town.

1 August

Altrincham have loaned attacking midfielder Aaron Bennett from Preston North End for a three-month spell.

The 18-year old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Lilywhites.

Yeovil Town have signed Plymouth Argyle youngster Finley Craske on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, has played once in the league for the Pilgrims and three times in the EFL Trophy.

Southend United have signed Wrexham forward Jake Hyde on a season-long loan.

The 32-year-old scored three goals in 16 appearances for the Welsh club last term.

Shrimpers striker Sam Dalby has moved in the opposite direction for an undisclosed fee.