Striker Sam Dalby was on target for Southend against Wrexham last season

Wrexham have signed Southend United forward Sam Dalby and versatile player Jacob Mendy from Boreham Wood.

Dalby, 22, has joined on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee with the option for a third season,

As part of the deal, striker Jake Hyde, 32, has joined the Shrimpers on loan until the end of the season.

Mendy, who began his career in Atletico Madrid's academy in his native Spain,, joins on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old had spells with Carshalton Athletic and Wealdstone before switching to Boreham Wood in July 2021.

"It means a lot, because Wrexham are a very big Club with a very big fanbase," Mendy said.

"There are good people here and I can't wait to meet everyone."

Dalby scored 10 goals in 45 games last season and the 6ft 3in player was voted Southend's young player of the year.

Jacob Mendy scored two goals in 44 league appearances for Boreham Wood last season.

"I'm so excited to be here and can't wait to get started. When I played here last season, the fans were just incredible," Dalby said.

"There's a lot going on here and you can see how big the project is. Promotion is obviously the big aim, along with scoring a few goals and helping the team."

Dalby and Mendy are Wrexham's latest signings following Jordan Tunnicliffe, Mark Howard, Elliot Lee and Anthony Forde.

