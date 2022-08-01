Last updated on .From the section Football

The match was the Ravens' first in the North West Counties League Premier Division

FC Isle of Man "can play better" than they did during their 0-1 defeat by Lower Breck FC in the opening match of the season, manager Chris Bass said.

The Ravens made their debut in the North West Counties League Premier Division on Saturday after gaining promotion in their first season.

The match saw one Isle of Man and two Lower Breck players shown red cards at The Bowl in Douglas.

Bass said while it was "frustrating", it was a "learning curve" for the team.

The first player sent off was Lower Breck midfielder Thomas Williams, for an incident off the ball just four minutes in.

Eight minutes later Michael Monagan scored the only goal of the match for the visitors, lifting the ball in to the right corner of the net.

Shortly after that, the visitors were down to nine men when Ryan Beigan was sent off for a heavy challenge on Chris Cannell.

With 20 minutes remaining, last season's star striker for the Ravens, Sean Doyle, picked up an injury which forced him off the pitch, before Karl Clark was shown a red card for a challenge in the 88th minute.

Despite several chances during the match, the home side failed to equalise before the final whistle.

Chris Bass said it was a learning curve for the team

Speaking after the game, Bass said: "In terms of management, it's probably one of the most frustrating games you're ever going to be involved in."

"Our delivery of crossing could have perhaps been better," he said.

"Our passing especially down the channels could have been better, the amount of balls that we played into touch down the channels, we've got to improve on that.

"But we've also got to remember, we've gone up a league, and if anybody thinks this is going to be an easy season, if we play like that too often there's going to be a team that beats us five or six-nil, never mind one.

"But I do think that we can play better than we did.

"It's just a sad day for us, but it's a learning curve for the lads. They're going to have go away and pick themselves up."

The Ravens next take on Litherland REMYCA on Merseyside on Wednesday.