James Maddison is one of the Leicester players who have been linked with moves this summer

Leicester City have faced a "difficult" transfer market this summer, manager Brendan Rodgers says.

The Foxes are yet to make any signings - despite key players being linked with moves - while midfielder James Maddison has been the subject of a second bid from Newcastle.

Rodgers said the club have to manage their finances carefully.

"What has changed is my knowledge from a financial perspective," said the manager.

French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, is also a reported target for Chelsea and Paris St-Germain.

Although he is "not a player we want to lose", Rodgers added: "I became aware towards the end of the season that the club would have to balance its books, then of course that becomes very difficult.

"This club will not look to spend money they don't have and that is where the club is stable and they will always be very sensible."

Leicester finished eighth in the Premier League last season, four points behind the European places.

They also reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, before losing to Roma.

Rodgers says he would be happy with the same squad this season, but concedes it will be difficult to challenge for silverware, with his primary aim being to qualify for Europe.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester he added: "This is a fantastic club, the owners are amazing with where we have been and trying to fight against the so-called elite clubs.

"I have at least been able to be competitive and challenge those. Unfortunately for us this year it's going to be difficult to put that in place.

"It may change over the course of the rest of the window, but once I found that [the club's financial situation] out, I had to go back in and focus on what we have, rather than what we don't have.

"If we can challenge for the European places then that is where we want to bring the football club."

Rodgers on Tielemans, Schmeichel and Fofana

Arsenal have been reportedly interested in signing Tielemans this summer

Midfielder Youri Tielemans has also been linked with a move away from Leicester this summer, but the club are yet to receive any offers.

The Belgium international joined the Foxes from Monaco in 2019 for a reported club-record £40m fee and has one year remaining on his contract.

Rodgers says the club have offered the 25-year-old a new deal.

"He hasn't committed yet to a new contract here, but it doesn't take away his commitment every day for the team," he said.

"An offer has been with his agent for a period of time so that's where it's at."

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who has made 284 Premier League appearances for Leicester and will be 36 in November, is another player out of contract next summer.

"I know the club and his representatives have been talking. Clearly there's going to be options there for him, but we will just wait and see how that develops," added Rodgers.

"There's a time when that comes to every player. Unfortunately they will move on. At the minute we are respecting everything about his status at the club and we will assess it from there."

Rodgers has also stated his desire to keep defender Fofana.

He added: "He's a player that we don't want to sell, he has committed to the contract very recently. I believe he is going to be one of the world's best defenders.

"I'm sure in the future he will have that opportunity to move on, but we don't feel that's now and he is certainly not a player we want to lose."