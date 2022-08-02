Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian hope to re-sign winger Martin Boyle from Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly. (Sun) external-link

Charlton winger Charlie Kirk has emerged as a Hibs transfer target. (Record) external-link

Connor Goldson believes the current Rangers squad is the strongest he has been part of. (Express) external-link

Injured duo Ryan Kent and John Souttar have not travelled with Rangers for Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg against Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. (Sun) external-link

Union SG or Rangers will be drawn to face the winner of Dynamo Kyiv's tie with Sturm Graz or the winner of Monaco's tie with PSV Eindhoven in Tuesday's play-off round draw. (Record) external-link

Dundee United's potential opponents should they progress past AZ to the Europa Conference League play-off round include Aaron Ramsey's new club Nice and the winner of Viking's tie with Motherwell's victors Sligo Rovers. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is targeting a goals haul in excess of 20 this season. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Heart of Midlothian target Lee Seung-Woo once bested Lionel Messi in the goal stakes when they played for a La Masia academy side in Barcelona. (Sun) external-link

Free agent and former Blackburn midfielder Jacob Davenport is expected to arrive at Hearts on Tuesday. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen hope to bolster their squad this week. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Watford attacker Daniel Mitchell has played a trial match for St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription required) external-link