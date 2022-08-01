Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Marcus Tavernier scored five goals last season for Boro

Premier League newcomers Bournemouth have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £10m.

The 23-year-old scored 18 goals in 155 games for Boro, having made his debut for the club in 2017.

Tavernier, who has signed a five-year deal, can play in midfield, on the wing or up front.

"He was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season," said Cherries chief executive Neill Blake.

"He has a great pedigree, tremendous energy and is a versatile young player who can play a number of different positions.

"Marcus was attracting a great deal of interest and we are delighted he has decided to join us. Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him."

