Marcus Tavernier: Bournemouth sign Middlesbrough midfielder on five-year deal

Marcus Tavernier
Marcus Tavernier scored five goals last season for Boro

Premier League newcomers Bournemouth have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £10m.

The 23-year-old scored 18 goals in 155 games for Boro, having made his debut for the club in 2017.

Tavernier, who has signed a five-year deal, can play in midfield, on the wing or up front.

"He was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season," said Cherries chief executive Neill Blake.

"He has a great pedigree, tremendous energy and is a versatile young player who can play a number of different positions.

"Marcus was attracting a great deal of interest and we are delighted he has decided to join us. Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him."

  • Comment posted by Mr Pask, today at 10:38

    Not a very interesting appointment. Surely the Cherries can go a little higher. I am still wondering where the majority of the £80 million after relegation has gone.

  • Comment posted by da, at 23:05 1 Aug

    I've got nothing against AFCB but if I was a pro & I got a call saying they want me to sign I'd say I was washing my hair. Same with Watford & Reading .

    • Reply posted by NathanNTFC, today at 06:58

      NathanNTFC replied:
      Bournemouth is a nice place to live though

  • Comment posted by Edward R, at 20:59 1 Aug

    Good luck to the lad. His brother signed for Rangers for washers and look at him now. i'm sure he'll do fine

  • Comment posted by john, at 19:16 1 Aug

    Already preparing for life in the championship... Good championship player who should have stayed there.

  • Comment posted by Ftm1973 32 mins, at 18:35 1 Aug

    He'll enjoy playing in front of 10k fans?

    • Reply posted by Ben Zona, today at 10:36

      Ben Zona replied:
      Bournemouth fans: quality not quantity.

  • Comment posted by nutty, at 16:21 1 Aug

    Sometimes you have to go backwards to go forwards especially if you are wearing blinkers. A poor signing for Bournemouth and not really adding a better player than we already have.

    • Reply posted by richard , at 16:39 1 Aug

      richard replied:
      ouch

  • Comment posted by afcb_chris, at 16:13 1 Aug

    Very happy with this! A good young signing, who can excel in a number of positions. Unfortunate for Boro that he's not in the PL with them, but I'm sure their time will come with Wilder at the helm!

  • Comment posted by frm, at 16:08 1 Aug

    Never a crucial player, useful multi purpose, but good luck to him and Bournemouth, my next favourite team, after Boro. Lovely place to go and work, and always good people when we've played there. Pity Woodgate isn't there to help him settle in.

  • Comment posted by Holly, at 16:05 1 Aug

    Not much in today's market. Savvy business from Bournemouth in terms of long term investment (could make it in the prem, but definitely good enough for the championship, whilst being young enough to retain good market value and providing good squad cover).

  • Comment posted by EndTVLicence, at 15:36 1 Aug

    Good luck to him. Game after game he topped the list of ground covered. A true box-to-box midfielder. Hopefully we can get in a replacement and a couple of forwards to boot with this money and from Spence.

    • Reply posted by guy, at 16:40 1 Aug

      guy replied:
      Sad to see hime leave, he was supposedly one of the players Wilder would have as his core for this season, but every player has a price just hope we have received more than the reported £10m. He needs to add a few more goals to his game, good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by NB Buttermilk, at 15:15 1 Aug

    Hardly a step up for him. Bournemouth from Middlesbrough ? More like a sideways move for better weather perhaps

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, at 15:20 1 Aug

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Bournemouth - Premier League club
      Boro - EFL rubbish

      Simple as.

