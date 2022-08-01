Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

An iconic goal followed by an even more iconic celebration.

When Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal in extra time for England against Germany, securing a 2-1 win and the country's first ever women's major tournament victory, the 24-year-old celebrated in a way which could now inspire a generation.

In revealing a sports bra by taking her shirt off and swinging it around her head in delight, the Manchester City winger created a moment which has united and empowered women.

Kelly's celebration was a throwback to retired USA footballer Brandi Chastain, who did the same thing when she scored the decisive penalty in the 1999 World Cup final.

Chastain won 192 caps for the USA, scoring 30 goals

Chastain says Kelly will reap the benefits for the rest of her life.

Within minutes of the goal going in, the positive effect the moment could have on young girls and women watching was clear.

'I've been through the worst - I have to enjoy every moment'

After suffering a serious knee injury in May 2021, there were doubts over whether Kelly would be fit enough for Euro 2022.

In damaging her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), it meant she missed out on featuring for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I couldn't actually face watching [the Olympics]," she said. "It was a very difficult summer last year. Looking back, it seems like so long ago."

Despite admitting she faced some tough moments during her recovery, Kelly said the experience changed her outlook on football and helped her appreciate this summer even more.

Speaking a few weeks ago, she said: "When something like that happens and you're away from the game for so long. I think nothing really fazes you after.

"I used to get quite nervous before games. Now I don't really have those nerves because I'm thinking: 'what's the worst that can happen?'

"I've been through the worst. I have to enjoy every moment."

And enjoy every moment she did, when the final whistle blew and England were crowned European champions for the first time.