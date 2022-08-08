Last updated on .From the section Championship

Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer

Ismaila Sarr scored a spectacular chip from his own half but later saw a penalty saved as Watford drew at West Bromwich Albion despite being second-best for most of the match.

The Senegal forward opened the scoring in some style - taking down a clearance, nudging the ball out of his feet and lifting it over a stranded David Button from a yard or two further than the halfway line.

It came against the run of play and West Brom continued to dominate until Grady Diangana's fine lofted pass found Karlan Grant, who took the ball down excellently before finishing from close-range.

Watford remained on the back foot for much of the second half and arguably should have won, but Sarr's tame spot-kick was easily saved by Button after he was brought down by Semi Ajayi.

