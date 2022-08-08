Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion1WatfordWatford1

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores from own half & misses penalty

Ismaila Sarr celebrates
Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer

Ismaila Sarr scored a spectacular chip from his own half but later saw a penalty saved as Watford drew at West Bromwich Albion despite being second-best for most of the match.

The Senegal forward opened the scoring in some style - taking down a clearance, nudging the ball out of his feet and lifting it over a stranded David Button from a yard or two further than the halfway line.

It came against the run of play and West Brom continued to dominate until Grady Diangana's fine lofted pass found Karlan Grant, who took the ball down excellently before finishing from close-range.

Watford remained on the back foot for much of the second half and arguably should have won, but Sarr's tame spot-kick was easily saved by Button after he was brought down by Semi Ajayi.

More to follow.

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 2FurlongBooked at 69minsSubstituted forPhillipsat 90+1'minutes
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3Townsend
  • 14MolumbyBooked at 45mins
  • 8LivermoreSubstituted forYokusluat 78'minutes
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forReachat 88'minutes
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Robinson
  • 10Phillips
  • 20Reach
  • 24Palmer
  • 27Mowatt
  • 35Yokuslu

Watford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 27KabaseleBooked at 74mins
  • 31SierraltaSubstituted forTroost-Ekongat 83'minutes
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14KamaraSubstituted forPérez Martínezat 77'minutes
  • 8Cleverley
  • 39Kayembe
  • 12Sema
  • 23SarrSubstituted forGoslingat 90+5'minutes
  • 25DennisSubstituted forManajat 83'minutes
  • 10João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 9Manaj
  • 16Gosling
  • 18Asprilla
  • 20Quina
  • 26Hamer
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
22,365

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 22:49

    If Watford continue to play like that, another manager will be getting their P45. Gave the ball away, second to the challenges, problems in passing the ball and getting themselves into positions in defence when challenged that they gave the ball away. Looking at Burnley Watford will lose their first game at home. Hope I am wrong, but.

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 22:48

    The commentary on Sarr's goal was absolutely ridiculous…as if man has just landed on Mars.

    Barry Davies would have said ‘Well, well…’ and left it at that.

  • Comment posted by asdf1234, today at 22:47

    When will Watford be sacking their latest manager? Joke of a club.

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 22:42

    Unreal from sarr. Best player in the league and if Watford keep him their attack is the best in the league

    Missed a pen too so Watford unlucky tonight to not have 6 points on the board

    • Reply posted by Eamon Mahon, today at 22:46

      Eamon Mahon replied:
      You would have had only 1 point if the referee wasn’t playing for you against Sheffield United.

  • Comment posted by wandb, today at 22:41

    I have no problem with the west brom bookings but surely Watford defenders should have seen yellow in the first half under the repeated fouling rule, even if none individually merited yellow.

  • Comment posted by djn, today at 22:41

    what a goal. sublime.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:48

      kennycanuck replied:
      Both goals well taken.
      Sarr, Hero to Zero. 2pts dropped could come
      back to haunt Watford.

  • Comment posted by czarcastic, today at 22:38

    Watford won't be coming back up on that showing..Woeful.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 22:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 22:36

    As a neutral I thought the Baggies were excellent. Played some great creative football and deserved the win.

  • Comment posted by Albanians are not refugees, today at 22:36

    Would Mr Robinson have given Brighton a penalty at OT?

    • Reply posted by The DOOG, today at 22:45

      The DOOG replied:
      It all depends if he has drunk his barley water.

  • Comment posted by MatchDayMemories, today at 22:33

    Good performance from the Albion. Bruce seems to have given these players the simple tasks that their small brains will accept. Add to that some more intelligent players in the mix and the club might be going forwards again for the first time in a few years. A few wins should settle them down and who knows.

  • Comment posted by The DOOG, today at 22:31

    Dominate, create numerous chances and end up with a draw,it appears we haven't t learnt a lot from last season.

  • Comment posted by EastStandMan, today at 22:31

    Albion played some fantastic football tonight, dominated from the first whistle to the last. Only miraculous, heroic goalkeeping stopped us scoring 4 or 5. We certainly deserved them. Watford are a good side but we made them look ordinary. Replicate that performance every game and we'll walk this league. Bit disappointed in Watford's tactic of feigning injury to get the ref to stop the game.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 22:30

    Super Sarr quality. The future

  • Comment posted by Owlerton Ozzie, today at 22:24

    Great goal for Watford.
    Reminded me of the even better goal Barry Bannan scored for Wednesday.
    Incredible that he's not in the Premier league.

    • Reply posted by Eamon Mahon, today at 22:28

      Eamon Mahon replied:
      It’s not incredible the Owls are in Div 1.

  • Comment posted by U19466723, today at 22:23

    What a penalty miss! He will always be remembered for that.

  • Comment posted by Rob G, today at 22:20

    Good stuff from West Brom tonight but if they can’t get a 25 goal striker in then I fear it’s going to be another frustrating season

    • Reply posted by Eamon Mahon, today at 22:26

      Eamon Mahon replied:
      Not necessarily. I said exactly the same last season about Sheffield United and they should have gone straight back up. West Brom I think will be promoted.

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:18

    The baggies will do well this season,swift looks a very good addition,if they can convert the chances they create,they will be up there

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 22:15

    Breath of fresh air from Albion tonight. So much better than many games last season. Bit of a shame we didn’t bag the one or two more we probably deserved but a cracking performance.

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 22:15

    We stole a point there even with the missed penalty. WBA look a very decent outfit and will definitely be up there end of season. For us…that strike from Sarr…Just wow!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn22004046
2Sunderland21104314
3Burnley21102114
4Watford21102114
5Birmingham21102114
6Hull21102114
7Sheff Utd21012113
8QPR21013303
9Millwall21012203
10Reading21012203
11Cardiff21012203
12Stoke21012203
13Blackpool210112-13
14West Brom20202202
15Luton20201102
16Wigan20201102
17Preston20200002
18Coventry10101101
19Rotherham10101101
20Middlesbrough201134-11
21Norwich201112-11
22Swansea201114-31
23Bristol City200235-20
24Huddersfield200213-20
View full Championship table

