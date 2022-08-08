Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Watford 1.
Ismaila Sarr scored a spectacular chip from his own half but later saw a penalty saved as Watford drew at West Bromwich Albion despite being second-best for most of the match.
The Senegal forward opened the scoring in some style - taking down a clearance, nudging the ball out of his feet and lifting it over a stranded David Button from a yard or two further than the halfway line.
It came against the run of play and West Brom continued to dominate until Grady Diangana's fine lofted pass found Karlan Grant, who took the ball down excellently before finishing from close-range.
Watford remained on the back foot for much of the second half and arguably should have won, but Sarr's tame spot-kick was easily saved by Button after he was brought down by Semi Ajayi.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Button
- 2FurlongBooked at 69minsSubstituted forPhillipsat 90+1'minutes
- 6Ajayi
- 4O'Shea
- 3Townsend
- 14MolumbyBooked at 45mins
- 8LivermoreSubstituted forYokusluat 78'minutes
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 11DianganaSubstituted forReachat 88'minutes
- 18Grant
Substitutes
- 5Bartley
- 7Robinson
- 10Phillips
- 20Reach
- 24Palmer
- 27Mowatt
- 35Yokuslu
Watford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Bachmann
- 27KabaseleBooked at 74mins
- 31SierraltaSubstituted forTroost-Ekongat 83'minutes
- 15Cathcart
- 14KamaraSubstituted forPérez Martínezat 77'minutes
- 8Cleverley
- 39Kayembe
- 12Sema
- 23SarrSubstituted forGoslingat 90+5'minutes
- 25DennisSubstituted forManajat 83'minutes
- 10João Pedro
Substitutes
- 3Pérez Martínez
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 9Manaj
- 16Gosling
- 18Asprilla
- 20Quina
- 26Hamer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Watford 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Dan Gosling replaces Ismaïla Sarr.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by João Pedro.
Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rey Manaj (Watford).
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips replaces Darnell Furlong.
Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rey Manaj (Watford).
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rey Manaj (Watford).
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach replaces Grady Diangana because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Substitution, Watford. Rey Manaj replaces Emmanuel Dennis.
Substitution, Watford. William Troost-Ekong replaces Francisco Sierralta because of an injury.
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Okay Yokuslu replaces Jake Livermore.
Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).
Substitution, Watford. Mario Gaspar replaces Hassane Kamara.
