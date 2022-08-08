Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0WatfordWatford1

West Bromwich Albion v Watford

Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 8Livermore
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Robinson
  • 10Phillips
  • 20Reach
  • 24Palmer
  • 27Mowatt
  • 35Yokuslu

Watford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 31Sierralta
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14Kamara
  • 8Cleverley
  • 39Kayembe
  • 12Sema
  • 23Sarr
  • 25Dennis
  • 10João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 9Manaj
  • 16Gosling
  • 18Asprilla
  • 20Quina
  • 26Hamer
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Tom Cleverley tries a through ball, but Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Watford 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Cathcart with a headed pass following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.

  6. Post update

    Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Swift.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Livermore following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.

  11. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.

  14. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn22004046
2Watford22002026
3Sunderland21104314
4Burnley21102114
5Birmingham21102114
6Hull21102114
7Sheff Utd21012113
8QPR21013303
9Millwall21012203
10Reading21012203
11Cardiff21012203
12Stoke21012203
13Blackpool210112-13
14Luton20201102
15Wigan20201102
16Preston20200002
17Coventry10101101
18Rotherham10101101
19Middlesbrough201134-11
20West Brom201112-11
21Norwich201112-11
22Swansea201114-31
23Bristol City200235-20
24Huddersfield200213-20
View full Championship table

