West Bromwich Albion v Watford

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Button
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 4O'Shea
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 8Livermore
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 11Diangana
- 18Grant
Substitutes
- 5Bartley
- 7Robinson
- 10Phillips
- 20Reach
- 24Palmer
- 27Mowatt
- 35Yokuslu
Watford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 31Sierralta
- 15Cathcart
- 14Kamara
- 8Cleverley
- 39Kayembe
- 12Sema
- 23Sarr
- 25Dennis
- 10João Pedro
Substitutes
- 3Pérez Martínez
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 9Manaj
- 16Gosling
- 18Asprilla
- 20Quina
- 26Hamer
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Watford. Tom Cleverley tries a through ball, but Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Watford 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Cathcart with a headed pass following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
Post update
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Swift.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Livermore following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Post update
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.