Hwang joined Wolves from RB Leipzig

Wolves say they are "very disappointed" after forward Hwang Hee-chan suffered "discriminatory abuse" from SC Farense fans in a pre-season friendly.

Hwang earned his side a draw in Portugal courtesy of a penalty after the Midlands side had gone behind to a Christian Ponde goal.

South Korea international Hwang noticed some supporters making racist gestures as he was about to take a spot-kick.

He spotted it and reported to the referee and to Wolves officials.

"We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse from opposition fans during this evening's game with SC Farense," said a Wolves statement. external-link

"We will be reporting the incident to Uefa and asking our opponent and relevant authorities to investigate.

"We are offering our full support to the player involved.

"Racism in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged."