Former Motherwell midfielder Paul Lambert, who has turned down approaches from several English clubs since leaving Ipswich Town in February 2021, would welcome an approach from the Fir Park club over their vacant managerial position. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen are nearing an agreement with former captain Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town over the transfer of winger Shayden Morris and the 20-year-old, who started the opening-day League One defeat by Port Vale, could arrive at Pittodrie ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership meeting with St Mirren. (Press & Journal) external-link

Heart of Midlothian's bid to sign South Korea international Lee Seung-woo may be delayed as K-League 1 club Suwon are reluctant to lose the 24-year-old mid-season despite a three-year contract being lined up with the former Barcelona forward. Meanwhile, talks are continuing with Jacob Davenport, the midfielder on trial after the 23-year-old's release by Blackburn Rovers. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibernian have made their move to bring back Martin Boyle, the 29-year-old Australia winger who joined Al Faisaly from the Edinburgh club in January, by putting an offer on the table to the relegated Saudi Arabian club. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Jordan Larrson, the 25-year-old son of Celtic legend Henrik and who has been linked with the Scottish champions, is poised to join Schalke 04 after leaving Spartak Moscow. (@FabrizioRomano) external-link

St Johnstone have entered signing discussions with Daniel Phillips, the 21-year-old Trinidad & Tobago midfielder who has been on trial after his release by Watford, while continuing to pursue a new striker. (The Courier) external-link

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson says the Premiership club's Canadian connections put Victor Loturi, the 21-year-old midfielder signed this summer from Cavalry, on their radar several years ago. (Press & Journal) external-link

Andy Firth, the 25-year-old goalkeeper released after making one appearance in three-and-a-half years with Rangers, says he would have happily remained at Ibrox for 15 years but is now enjoying regular football with part-time Connah's Quay Nomads while training the rest of the week with Liverpool's reserves. (Daily Record) external-link