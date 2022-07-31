Neymar scores twice as Paris St-Germain win Trophee des Champions
European Football
Neymar scored twice as Paris St-Germain thrashed Nantes 4-0 to win the Trophee des Champions in Christophe Galtier's first game as manager.
Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season and enjoyed a comfortable win in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Neymar set up Lionel Messi's opener before curling in a free-kick.
Sergio Ramos made it three with a backheel before Neymar was fouled by Jean-Charles Castelletto, who was sent off, and scored the penalty.
Ligue 1 champions PSG have now won nine of the past 10 Trophees des Champions, the French equivalent of the Community Shield. Nantes won the French Cup to qualify for the match.
