PSG won the French equivalent of the Community Shield for the ninth time in 10 seasons, after losing to Lille last year

Neymar scored twice as Paris St-Germain thrashed Nantes 4-0 to win the Trophee des Champions in Christophe Galtier's first game as manager.

Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season and enjoyed a comfortable win in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Neymar set up Lionel Messi's opener before curling in a free-kick.

Sergio Ramos made it three with a backheel before Neymar was fouled by Jean-Charles Castelletto, who was sent off, and scored the penalty.

Ligue 1 champions PSG have now won nine of the past 10 Trophees des Champions, the French equivalent of the Community Shield. Nantes won the French Cup to qualify for the match.