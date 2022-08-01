As reigning champions, Celtic merit their tag as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers' comeback victory at Livingston shows the hunger they have to reclaim the crown.

Assessing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad, they have lost key duo Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo for big money, but they have also done work to strengthen.

Celtic, on the other hand, look to have started the way they finished last season after their opening-day win over Aberdeen, and they will be hard to knock off their perch with the quality in their ranks.

Jota looks extremely keen to prove he is worth the investment the club have made in him. Japanese trio Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Madea and Reo Hatate have now all sampled a full pre-season under Ange Postecoglou.

The sharpness and liveliness of Postecoglou's side will give them goals from all over the pitch, and defensively they look comfortable - but most importantly, there is continuity in the Australian's squad.

There were no debutants in Celtic's starting XI on Sunday. Twelve months ago, it was all about a bedding-in process and they still delivered success.

If you are a side looking to deliver consistent trophies, having consistent personnel is a significant step in the right direction.

How do Rangers bridge gap?

Saturday was a difficult match on which to judge Rangers in terms of how performances could look going forward, but even this early in the season, the result is a massive three points for Van Bronckhorst.

Everyone knows how tough it is to go to Livingston, it always is. Under David Martindale, they are well-drilled and organised.

And while Celtic had home advantage on Sunday, Rangers found a way on the road and showed character to come from behind - something many of those players were criticised for not showing enough of in years gone by.

James Tavernier's second-half free-kick earned Rangers a comeback win over Livingston on Saturday

But how can they look to bridge the fine margins that separated them from their rivals last season? Both Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe are yet to return from injury and they will add more firepower, along with new striker Antonio Colak.

Summer additions Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo look like players who can grab goals from other areas, while Malik Tillman showed positive signs on Saturday and captain James Tavernier has picked up where he left off last term.

Van Bronckhorst will look to add further players if the right options become available, though, and I think another goalscoring midfielder might be on his list as that is where Celtic have the edge.

'I worry for St Johnstone'

It's only one game into the league season, but St Johnstone are a worry.

Granted, they had a tough game against Hibernian on Saturday and going down to 10 men for over half an hour was far from ideal, but there are still the same concerns about where goals are going to come from.

Callum Davidson's attack managed just five touches in the Hibs box, and his transfer business is yet to catch the eye.

Another team lacking in cutting edge is St Mirren. In the League Cup group stage, they really struggled - but against Motherwell they showed some positive signs.

They created far more chances than they had of late, but yet again failed to hit the back of the net and ultimately finished the game with nothing.

Factoring in the League Cup groups, both sides have got off to poor starts. Are there funds available to turn their goalscoring problems around?

Leanne Crichton was speaking to BBC Scotland's Nick McPheat