Steven Hammell (right) guided Motherwell to an opening league win over St Mirren after Graham Alexander's (left) departure on Friday

On the face of it, securing a European place via a top-six spot would be more than enough to cash plenty of credit in the bank for any Motherwell manager.

But dig a little deeper and you will find facts, figures and a run of form which perhaps point to gaping holes in last season's fifth-place finish under Graham Alexander.

After just three league wins in 18 games in 2022, a bruising 3-0 aggregate defeat to Sligo Rovers was a turning point for the Fir Park hierarchy and Alexander, who left by mutual consent on Friday.

BBC Scotland looks at where it all went wrong for the former Scotland international and what the future could hold for the Lanarkshire side after a battling opening-day win in Paisley.

Where did it go wrong for Alexander?

Rewind to Boxing Day and you would find it difficult to envisage a scenario like this unfolding at Fir Park eight months later.

Kevin van Veen's double against Livingston took Well into the winter break with a two-point cushion in fourth spot and five points off Hearts in third.

The form under Alexander, who steered the club to top-flight safety after his mid-season appointment the previous campaign, was a continuation of an impressive run of results which secured survival.

But last term's winter shutdown saw top scorer and talisman Tony Watt leave for Premiership rivals Dundee United, and a stretch of 10 winless league games followed the striker's departure.

Alexander's men took until April to get their first league victory of the year. Remarkably, a 2-2 draw at Livingston a week later was somehow enough to snatch a top-six place.

Following the split, two victories - over Ross County and Hearts - were enough to book a European spot, but even after a successful league campaign, the side's 2022 form, coupled with the brand of football on show, had fans far from convinced.

And last Thursday's deserved Europa Conference League exit was the final straw for many, including Alexander and assistant Chris Lucketti.

"It's important to say, and this has been lost quite early, this was very much a mutual situation," Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows told BBC Sportsound on Saturday.

"I'm not naive enough to think we weren't going to have discussions, but that was expedited by Graham approaching us on Friday morning."

Robinson rubbishes return as Hammell stakes claim

Re-hiring a recognised face is a route the Fir Park board have gone down before, with Mark McGhee returning to the club in 2015 after a successful period at the club between 2007 and 2009.

After guiding Well to a top-six finish at the start of his second stint, McGhee's spell at the club came to an abject end with the club embroiled in a relegation fight the following campaign.

A report external-link suggested the club were set to go down that avenue once more when former boss Stephen Robinson was linked with a shock return.

The links came just a matter of days before Robinson's current club St Mirren were set to welcome Well, a game which the Paisley side lost by a single goal after Van Veen's first-half penalty.

On the rumours, Burrows said "be very cautious what you read" while Robinson was quick to rubbish claims prior to kick-off.

"There is no truth in it whatsoever," the Northern Irishman told BBC Sportsound. "There has been absolutely zero contact and it is a load of nonsense."

So, if not Robinson, who next? Might Alexander's successor already be in-house at Fir Park?

With one day's preparation, club legend and academy coach Steven Hammell cut short a family holiday and stepped up to steer Well to a hard-fought opening win at St Mirren.

A favourable home fixture against St Johnstone is on the horizon this coming weekend. If Hammell remains in interim charge for that and can navigate his way to another three points, he may give the board a decision to make.

"We spoke to the chairman [Jim McMahon] and [chief executive] Alan Burrows after the game here," the former left-back said after Sunday's victory in Paisley.

"We'll have a chat again later in the week. Whatever this club thinks is the best answer just now, I'm happy to do that."

'Perfect result for Hammell' - analysis

Former Scotland international Leanne Crichton on BBC Sportscene

It's a good start for Motherwell. There will be total relief for everybody at the club because they will acknowledge Graham Alexander's departure wasn't only down to his own performance. Everybody takes responsibility.

For Steven Hammell to be thrown into that situation with just one training session and a game the following day, it is perfect for him to pick up three points.