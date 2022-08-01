Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

The Lionesses won the hearts of a nation with their victory at Euro 2022, beating Germany in the final.

It has created a new wave of interest in women's football, with some coming to the sport for the first time ever.

Luckily, whether new to the women's game or not, fans don't have long to wait for their next fix. The Women's Super League starts in a few weeks - with 22 games live on the BBC.

What are the key dates?

Euro 2022: Singing England players interrupt Sarina Wiegman's news conference

The WSL season starts on Saturday, 10 September, with Tottenham at home to Alessia Russo and Ella Toone's Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The BBC will show Millie Bright's Chelsea begin their title defence on Sunday, 11 September. The match against West Ham kicks off at Stamford Bridge at 12:30 BST and will be live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The season runs until 28 May.

Which Euros stars can I watch?

Euro 2022: England players & manager react to winning final against Germany

Nineteen of the 23 players in England's squad play in the Women's Super League - and 18 of those play for Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal or Chelsea.

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in the final, Lauren Hemp, Keira Walsh and England women's record scorer Ellen White are among the City contingent.

They play their home games at Academy Stadium, which hosted some Euro 2022 games.

Golden Boot winner Beth Mead and captain Leah Williamson play for Arsenal, whose home games are usually at Meadow Park in Borehamwood.

City host Arsenal on the first Sunday of the season at 19:00 BST.

You can watch super subs Toone and Russo actually start games for United at Leigh Sports Village.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps, who only conceded two goals at the Euros, also plays for United.

Bright and Fran Kirby are at Chelsea, who play at Kingsmeadow in Kingston upon Thames.

How can I watch games?

All WSL games are available to watch on the BBC, Sky Sports or the Football Association's website.

The BBC will broadcast one game from each round of matches - 22 in total. Many will be on BBC One or Two - and all those will be on the iPlayer. Sky have rights to two games a week.

Any games not on TV will be available to watch for free on the FA Player.

If you want to attend games, ticket prices are much more affordable than in the Premier League - and there will be more WSL games played at big stadiums this season too.

Only Leicester and Reading routinely play at the same venue as their men's teams - but several teams are planning to move some big fixtures this season.

Chelsea and Spurs both play at their men's teams' grounds on the opening weekend. During the season there will also be a Merseyside derby at Anfield and a Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium - and Arsenal plan to play three WSL games at Emirates Stadium.

In terms of geographical spread, the southernmost WSL team are Brighton, with the Manchester and Merseyside clubs the ones furthest north.

The second-tier Championship has Sunderland and Durham in the North East and Bristol City in the West.

When is the Women's Champions League?

Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in this season's Champions League.

City enter at the first qualifying stage, which is taking place in Madrid. They face Tomiris-Turan of Kazakhstan on 18 August and, if they win, a second match three days later. Win that, and they are into round two of qualifying.

The two-legged second round, at which stage Arsenal enter the competition, takes place in September on a more typical home-and-away basis.

Chelsea have qualified automatically for the group stage, which begins in October.

Glasgow City, Rangers, Swansea and Glentoran are also in the early rounds.

When do England play next?

Because the European Championship was delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, new Lionesses fans will only have to wait a year for the next major tournament - the World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023.

England can make sure of their place in that competition in their next qualifying game, away to Austria on 3 September.

Their next home game is against Luxembourg at Stoke's Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday, 6 September (19:30 BST).