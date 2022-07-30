Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala says his future at the club is unclear and he is seeking talks with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but isn't keen on leaving on loan. (Daily Record) external-link

Defender Calvin Bassey, who earned Rangers a club-record £19.6m fee when he joined Ajax this summer, was shown a straight red card 17 minutes into his debut for the Amsterdam side after coming off the bench in a 5-3 Dutch Super Cup loss to PSV Eindhoven. (Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says he has reshuffled his coaching staff, including the arrival of former Australia and Liverpool forward Harry Kewell, so that the players "don't get too comfortable" as they attempt to retain the title. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has confirmed his interest in bringing out-of-favour winger Mikey Johnston on loan from Parkhead to his Standard Liege side. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin, who has made nine signings this summer, wants to add two more two new recruits to complete his squad overhaul. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley is a major doubt for next Sunday's Edinburgh derby against Hibs at Easter Road after a hamstring strain kept him out of the opening Premiership win over Ross County. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link