Leicester City finished eighth in the Premier League table last season, five places above Brentford

Brentford produced a terrific fightback from 2-0 behind to secure a crucial point against Leicester in a thrilling match at the King Power Stadium.

A header by Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from a corner opened the scoring for the Foxes, the only Premier League club not to have signed a player in the summer transfer window so far.

Leicester were the dominant side with Youri Tielemans hitting the post before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doubled the lead 25 seconds into the second half.

Brentford hit back when Ivan Toney scored from close range after Rico Henry's pass.

Toney wasted a great chance to equalise when he headed wide after Leicester's Wesley Fofana headed against the post.

But Brentford were not done as substitute Josh Dasilva struck an 86th-minute equaliser, starting the Bees' second successive season in the top flight with a point.

Leicester let two points slip

There is so much talent running through this Leicester team but there have been suggestions that momentum could be waning after a dormant summer in the transfer market so far.

The Foxes have not spent a penny but have lost a legend after Kasper Schmeichel - their Premier League and FA Cup winning keeper - joined Nice, while Newcastle target James Maddison and Chelsea target Fofana are wanted elsewhere.

The way Leicester gave up a 2-0 lead will only lead to more calls for Brendan Rodgers, who has been linked with a loan move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, to go out and strengthen his squad.

They looked certain to make a winning start after Dewsbury-Hall's super finish added to Castagne's opening goal.

Leicester started with a real flourish and were the dominant side. By the end they were fortunate not to lose as Brentford came roaring back.

The concern for Rodgers is that this was a real opportunity to make a solid start.

But it will feel like two points dropped, with matches to follow against Arsenal (away), Chelsea (away) and Manchester United (home) between now and 1 September.

More to follow.

Player of the match Hickey Aaron Hickey with an average of 7.64 Leicester Leicester City Leicester City

Brentford Brentford Brentford Leicester City Avg Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 6.71 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 6.59 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 6.59 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 6.48 Squad number 3 Player name Fofana Average rating 6.48 Squad number 1 Player name Ward Average rating 6.35 Squad number 2 Player name Justin Average rating 6.34 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 6.25 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 6.19 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 5.97 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 5.90 Squad number 20 Player name Daka Average rating 5.21 Brentford Avg Squad number 2 Player name Hickey Average rating 7.64 Squad number 29 Player name Bech Sørensen Average rating 7.49 Squad number 10 Player name Dasilva Average rating 7.49 Squad number 21 Player name Dervisoglu Average rating 7.47 Squad number 23 Player name Lewis-Potter Average rating 7.39 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 7.25 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 7.22 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 6.87 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 6.86 Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 6.75 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 6.71 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 6.65 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 6.61 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 6.56 Squad number 16 Player name Mee Average rating 6.44 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 6.03

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 3-5-1-1 1 Ward 3 Fofana 6 Evans 18 Amartey 27 Castagne 22 Dewsbury-Hall 25 Ndidi 8 Tielemans 2 Justin 10 Maddison 9 Vardy 1 Ward

3 Fofana

6 Evans

18 Amartey

27 Castagne

22 Dewsbury-Hall Substituted for Daka at 73' minutes

25 Ndidi

8 Tielemans

2 Justin

10 Maddison

9 Vardy Substitutes 4 Söyüncü

11 Albrighton

14 Iheanacho

17 Pérez

20 Daka

24 Mendy

26 Praet

31 Iversen

33 Thomas Brentford Formation 4-3-3 1 Raya 2 Hickey 18 Jansson 16 Mee 3 Henry 27 Janelt 6 Nørgaard 8 Jensen 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 11 Wissa 1 Raya

2 Hickey Substituted for Bech Sørensen at 84' minutes

18 Jansson

16 Mee Substituted for Lewis-Potter at 59' minutes

3 Henry

27 Janelt

6 Nørgaard Substituted for Baptiste at 73' minutes

8 Jensen Substituted for Dasilva at 59' minutes

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney

11 Wissa Substituted for Dervisoglu at 84' minutes Substitutes 10 Dasilva

15 Onyeka

21 Dervisoglu

22 Strakosha

23 Lewis-Potter

26 Baptiste

29 Bech Sørensen

30 Roerslev

33 Stevens Referee: Jarred Gillett Attendance: 31,794 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 2, Brentford 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Brentford 2. Post update Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Castagne. Post update Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Josh Dasilva. Post update Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Amartey. Post update Offside, Brentford. Vitaly Janelt tries a through ball, but Bryan Mbeumo is caught offside. Post update Offside, Leicester City. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Wesley Fofana is caught offside. Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Josh Dasilva (Brentford). goal Goal! Goal! Leicester City 2, Brentford 2. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney. Post update Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City). Post update Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Brentford. Mads Bech Sørensen tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Halil Dervisoglu replaces Yoane Wissa. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Mads Bech Sørensen replaces Aaron Hickey. Post update Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City). Post update Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City). Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward