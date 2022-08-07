Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City2BrentfordBrentford2

Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Battling Bees come from 2-0 behind to earn point

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments79

Timothy Castagne heads Leicester ahead against Brentford
Leicester City finished eighth in the Premier League table last season, five places above Brentford

Brentford produced a terrific fightback from 2-0 behind to secure a crucial point against Leicester in a thrilling match at the King Power Stadium.

A header by Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from a corner opened the scoring for the Foxes, the only Premier League club not to have signed a player in the summer transfer window so far.

Leicester were the dominant side with Youri Tielemans hitting the post before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doubled the lead 25 seconds into the second half.

Brentford hit back when Ivan Toney scored from close range after Rico Henry's pass.

Toney wasted a great chance to equalise when he headed wide after Leicester's Wesley Fofana headed against the post.

But Brentford were not done as substitute Josh Dasilva struck an 86th-minute equaliser, starting the Bees' second successive season in the top flight with a point.

Leicester let two points slip

There is so much talent running through this Leicester team but there have been suggestions that momentum could be waning after a dormant summer in the transfer market so far.

The Foxes have not spent a penny but have lost a legend after Kasper Schmeichel - their Premier League and FA Cup winning keeper - joined Nice, while Newcastle target James Maddison and Chelsea target Fofana are wanted elsewhere.

The way Leicester gave up a 2-0 lead will only lead to more calls for Brendan Rodgers, who has been linked with a loan move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, to go out and strengthen his squad.

They looked certain to make a winning start after Dewsbury-Hall's super finish added to Castagne's opening goal.

Leicester started with a real flourish and were the dominant side. By the end they were fortunate not to lose as Brentford came roaring back.

The concern for Rodgers is that this was a real opportunity to make a solid start.

But it will feel like two points dropped, with matches to follow against Arsenal (away), Chelsea (away) and Manchester United (home) between now and 1 September.

More to follow.

Player of the match

HickeyAaron Hickey

with an average of 7.64

Leicester City

  1. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    6.71

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    6.59

  3. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    6.59

  4. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.48

  5. Squad number3Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    6.48

  6. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.35

  7. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    6.34

  8. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    6.25

  9. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    6.19

  10. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    5.97

  11. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    5.90

  12. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    5.21

Brentford

  1. Squad number2Player nameHickey
    Average rating

    7.64

  2. Squad number29Player nameBech Sørensen
    Average rating

    7.49

  3. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    7.49

  4. Squad number21Player nameDervisoglu
    Average rating

    7.47

  5. Squad number23Player nameLewis-Potter
    Average rating

    7.39

  6. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    7.25

  7. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    7.22

  8. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    6.87

  9. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.86

  10. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.71

  12. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.65

  13. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    6.61

  14. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    6.56

  15. Squad number16Player nameMee
    Average rating

    6.44

  16. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    6.03

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Ward
  • 3Fofana
  • 6Evans
  • 18Amartey
  • 27Castagne
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forDakaat 73'minutes
  • 25Ndidi
  • 8Tielemans
  • 2Justin
  • 10Maddison
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Daka
  • 24Mendy
  • 26Praet
  • 31Iversen
  • 33Thomas

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 2HickeySubstituted forBech Sørensenat 84'minutes
  • 18Jansson
  • 16MeeSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 59'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 27Janelt
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forBaptisteat 73'minutes
  • 8JensenSubstituted forDasilvaat 59'minutes
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 11WissaSubstituted forDervisogluat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Dasilva
  • 15Onyeka
  • 21Dervisoglu
  • 22Strakosha
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 26Baptiste
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 33Stevens
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
31,794

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 2, Brentford 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Brentford 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Josh Dasilva.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Amartey.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Vitaly Janelt tries a through ball, but Bryan Mbeumo is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Wesley Fofana is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Josh Dasilva (Brentford).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 2, Brentford 2. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City).

  14. Post update

    Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Mads Bech Sørensen tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Halil Dervisoglu replaces Yoane Wissa.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mads Bech Sørensen replaces Aaron Hickey.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

  19. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by Skotch_mann2019, today at 16:20

    wel-don brntfrd nou baet manu and CE21 nxt weak!

  • Comment posted by Juststanninhere, today at 16:20

    Brentford have a smashing talent in Aaron Hickey and at the current prices he's a bargain, considering some of the prices being paid for players in his position and experience for one so young it's got to be up there with the bargain of the decade and expect him to score some spectacular worldie goals as well! good luck Aaron HMFC made you and you took the chance, a future star easily worth 60mill

  • Comment posted by Ancelotti s left eyebrow, today at 16:20

    Brendan Rodgers is one of those deceptive mismanagers. Sometimes you think he knows what he's doing, but then you quickly realise that he doesn't.

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 16:19

    Come on Brentford

  • Comment posted by CreamNuttySquirrel, today at 16:18

    who writes these reports

    in what way was this point 'crucial' for Brentford

    crucial to what?

    can you employ people with some writing skills

  • Comment posted by bungle99, today at 16:18

    Going to drink beer in my garden and not think about BR anymore. Poor manager. I knew it from when he rested our best players against palace 2 seasons ago and we missed out on 3 points which would have got us champs league footy. Luckily we have a good enough group of players to paper over the cracks of BR's lack of ability.

  • Comment posted by milk of amnesia, today at 16:17

    Anyone else think Christian Ericsson made a mistake by signing for UTD.?

  • Comment posted by foxfan, today at 16:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 16:16

    Brentford are relegation candidates now they’ve lost ERIKSEN to Man U

    • Reply posted by Skotch_mann2019, today at 16:19

      Skotch_mann2019 replied:
      are you joking

  • Comment posted by Marco Boogers, today at 16:15

    Looks like Vardy's legs have gone, still being paid 7m a year!! (which in fairness his wife needs)

  • Comment posted by Sharif, today at 16:12

    FA: You can use up to 5 subs to help with tired legs
    Brendan Rodgers: I'll take off my best performing player and no one else

    F-ing clown 🤡

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 16:12

    Wonderful to see Brentford starting the season where they left off a very few months ago. Should eat Manu. 💪

  • Comment posted by Johnny, today at 16:11

    Here we go again, just like last season, Leicester leading - then lose the three points in the last 15 mins of the game. Had nothing but praise for Rodgers a few years ago, now - not so sure.

  • Comment posted by bbc moderator bias, today at 16:11

    Leicester didn't strengthen pre season and Brentford did. You would never have guessed that judging by the stats. I think Brentford need to be more concerned than Leicester.

  • Comment posted by Anne, today at 16:10

    Vibrancy, energy, youth, 2 goals up, and ……….. Nothing has changed since last season in that we cannot defend. BR made it clear in May but no new player. Good we have the excellent Fofana & Ndidi back, but it is going to be a long season.

  • Comment posted by christian cherif, today at 16:10

    Seems familiar.

  • Comment posted by lex, today at 16:10

    Hickey looks a steal

  • Comment posted by truefox85, today at 16:08

    What should have been a comfortable victory has been undone by negative tactics. Woeful would sum this performance up.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 16:08

    Brenda starting to look like a Man Utd manager in waiting.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham11004133
2Arsenal11002023
3Bournemouth11002023
4Newcastle11002023
5Brighton11002113
6Leeds11002113
7Chelsea11001013
8Brentford10102201
9Fulham10102201
10Leicester10102201
11Liverpool10102201
12Man City00000000
13West Ham00000000
14Man Utd100112-10
15Wolves100112-10
16Everton100101-10
17Aston Villa100102-20
18Crystal Palace100102-20
19Nottm Forest100102-20
20Southampton100114-30
View full Premier League table

