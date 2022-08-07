Match ends, Leicester City 2, Brentford 2.
Brentford produced a terrific fightback from 2-0 behind to secure a crucial point against Leicester in a thrilling match at the King Power Stadium.
A header by Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from a corner opened the scoring for the Foxes, the only Premier League club not to have signed a player in the summer transfer window so far.
Leicester were the dominant side with Youri Tielemans hitting the post before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doubled the lead 25 seconds into the second half.
Brentford hit back when Ivan Toney scored from close range after Rico Henry's pass.
Toney wasted a great chance to equalise when he headed wide after Leicester's Wesley Fofana headed against the post.
But Brentford were not done as substitute Josh Dasilva struck an 86th-minute equaliser, starting the Bees' second successive season in the top flight with a point.
- Leicester defender out for up to six months after Achilles surgery
- Brentford agree deal with Sampdoria for Denmark winger
Leicester let two points slip
There is so much talent running through this Leicester team but there have been suggestions that momentum could be waning after a dormant summer in the transfer market so far.
The Foxes have not spent a penny but have lost a legend after Kasper Schmeichel - their Premier League and FA Cup winning keeper - joined Nice, while Newcastle target James Maddison and Chelsea target Fofana are wanted elsewhere.
The way Leicester gave up a 2-0 lead will only lead to more calls for Brendan Rodgers, who has been linked with a loan move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, to go out and strengthen his squad.
They looked certain to make a winning start after Dewsbury-Hall's super finish added to Castagne's opening goal.
Leicester started with a real flourish and were the dominant side. By the end they were fortunate not to lose as Brentford came roaring back.
The concern for Rodgers is that this was a real opportunity to make a solid start.
But it will feel like two points dropped, with matches to follow against Arsenal (away), Chelsea (away) and Manchester United (home) between now and 1 September.
More to follow.
Player of the match
HickeyAaron Hickey
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number3Player nameFofanaAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number1Player nameWardAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
5.21
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameHickeyAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number29Player nameBech SørensenAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number10Player nameDasilvaAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number21Player nameDervisogluAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number23Player nameLewis-PotterAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number16Player nameMeeAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
6.03
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Ward
- 3Fofana
- 6Evans
- 18Amartey
- 27Castagne
- 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forDakaat 73'minutes
- 25Ndidi
- 8Tielemans
- 2Justin
- 10Maddison
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 11Albrighton
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 20Daka
- 24Mendy
- 26Praet
- 31Iversen
- 33Thomas
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 2HickeySubstituted forBech Sørensenat 84'minutes
- 18Jansson
- 16MeeSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 59'minutes
- 3Henry
- 27Janelt
- 6NørgaardSubstituted forBaptisteat 73'minutes
- 8JensenSubstituted forDasilvaat 59'minutes
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 11WissaSubstituted forDervisogluat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Dasilva
- 15Onyeka
- 21Dervisoglu
- 22Strakosha
- 23Lewis-Potter
- 26Baptiste
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 30Roerslev
- 33Stevens
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 31,794
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Brentford 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Josh Dasilva.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Amartey.
Post update
Offside, Brentford. Vitaly Janelt tries a through ball, but Bryan Mbeumo is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Wesley Fofana is caught offside.
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Dasilva (Brentford).
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 2, Brentford 2. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
Post update
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City).
Post update
Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Brentford. Mads Bech Sørensen tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Halil Dervisoglu replaces Yoane Wissa.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mads Bech Sørensen replaces Aaron Hickey.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Post update
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
in what way was this point 'crucial' for Brentford
crucial to what?
can you employ people with some writing skills
Brendan Rodgers: I'll take off my best performing player and no one else
F-ing clown 🤡