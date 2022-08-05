Leicester City v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said the club have little money to spend in this transfer window

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira has been ruled out for six months after rupturing his Achilles in the friendly against Sevilla.

Harvey Barnes was also forced off in that match and faces several weeks out.

Brentford trio Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos will both miss the start of the season through injury, while Ethan Pinnock is a long-term absentee.

Ben Mee could make his debut after joining on a free transfer from Burnley.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leicester didn't have a disastrous campaign last season but it was a step back for them after two fifth-placed finishes.

They have seen keeper Kasper Schmeichel leave this month and if they lose Wesley Fofana and Maddison too, then that would be a major blow for them.

Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard will be a good signing for Brentford if they can get him in, but I am a bit worried about how second-season syndrome will affect the Bees.

This game is another hard one to call.

Leicester had a nightmare at defending set-pieces last season - and Brentford are exceptional at them - but the Foxes have got some very talented attacking players.

Prediction: 1-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v football commentator Ali Bruce-Ball

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Brentford (W5, D1) since a 3-2 defeat at home in March 1953 in the second tier.

The Bees lost both Premier League fixtures against Leicester City last season by a 2-1 scoreline. They had previously never lost a top-flight meeting, winning two and drawing two.

Only four of the 22 league games between Leicester and Brentford have been won by the home team.

Leicester City

Leicester have won their opening Premier League match in their last two seasons. They had only won their first match in two of their previous 14 Premier League seasons combined.

The Foxes have not started a Premier League season with a home loss since a 5-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers at Filbert Street in 2001.

Leicester won three and drew one of their final four Premier League games last season. They scored 13 goals - the same tally as in their previous 12 league games.

They conceded 27 goals from a set-piece situation in 2021-22, including 15 from corners - both the most of any team.

James Maddison's two Premier League goals against Brentford last season ended up winning both matches.

Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, second only to the eight scored by Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

Of Vardy's 133 Premier League goals, 99 were scored since he turned 30 - a competition record.

Brentford

Brentford's total of 46 points last season was one more than the other two promoted teams combined.

They have won their opening match in four of their six top-flight seasons, scoring two goals in every victory, including last season's win over Arsenal.

The Bees can win their opening league match in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2005-06.

However, they have won their opening league match when it was an away game only once in the last 10 campaigns - a 3-1 victory at Carlisle United in the third tier in 2009.

Brentford have conceded in their last 16 Premier League matches away from home.

However, the Bees did win four of their last six away league games last term, double the amount they had in their first 13.

Keane Lewis-Potter has scored in his side's opening league game in each of the last two seasons, doing so for Hull at Gillingham in 2020-21 and at Preston North End in 2021-22.

My Leicester City line-up Predict Leicester's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brentford line-up Predict Brentford's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team