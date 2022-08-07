Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Haaland became the first player to score a penalty on his Premier League debut since Jorginho for Chelsea against Huddersfield in August 2018

Erling Haaland opened his Manchester City goal account and demonstrated the huge threat he will pose this season as the champions began the defence of their Premier League crown in impressive fashion at West Ham United.

The brilliant 22-year-old Norwegian striker delivered exactly what City manager Pep Guardiola wanted following his summer signing from Borussia Dortmund when he gave City the lead from the penalty spot nine minutes before half-time, after he was brought down by West Ham's substitute goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

He was on as substitute for injured Lukasz Fabianski but was helpless when Haaland wrapped up City's win after 65 minutes with a composed left-foot finish from Kevin de Bruyne's perfect pass.

City won at a canter against a strangely passive West Ham, who barely threatened after a brief opening burst, spending long spells out of possession as the champions exerted almost complete command.

Man City lay down a marker

Haaland is the first player to score twice on his Premier League debut for Manchester City since Sergio Aguero in August 2011

Manchester City have wasted no time in demonstrating they will be the team to beat in the Premier League title race this season with a superbly controlled display.

Once City had seen off West Ham's early efforts they dominated possession and won with so much to spare that there were thousands of empty seats in London Stadium long before the final whistle.

City did not need to exert themselves but they present an ominous prospect for their rivals with the power, skill and goalscoring ability of Haaland bolted onto the sort of service he will receive from the likes of De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Guardiola gave his other summer signing, England midfield man Kalvin Phillips, a couple of minutes to ease in with the game won.

And an encounter that was flagged up as a potentially fierce test for City proved to be a stroll, with three points a formality long before the end.

Haaland will rightly claim the headlines but all of City's other qualities were on show in a package that will have Premier League defences looking nervously at what might face them when they meet Guardiola's side.

This was as easy as it gets against a West Ham side who tested City to the limit here last season and were a formidable prospect at home - but not here as they were put away with consummate ease.

Passive Hammers get what they deserve

West Ham went into the game with high hopes, although manager David Moyes felt he could not risk new £30m striker Gianluca Scammaca from the start.

Instead, following a bright first few minutes, West Ham barely laid a glove on City, sitting back almost waiting to be beaten, which they inevitably were.

Declan Rice tried in vain to exert some influence but West Ham were so starved of the ball that they simply could not get a foothold in the game.

It led to groans of frustration from West Ham fans inside London Stadium as they demanded their team at least try to apply pressure on City.

There will be better days ahead for Moyes and West Ham when they assemble all of their new faces before the end of the transfer window but this was a chastening day for a club that has been looking forward to the season with such optimism.

Player of the match Haaland Erling Haaland with an average of 8.26 West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

Man City Manchester City Manchester City West Ham United Avg Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 5.68 Squad number 7 Player name Scamacca Average rating 5.52 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 5.31 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 5.11 Squad number 2 Player name Johnson Average rating 5.10 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 4.93 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 4.93 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 4.89 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 4.89 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 4.75 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 4.71 Squad number 13 Player name Areola Average rating 4.71 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 4.70 Squad number 32 Player name Coventry Average rating 4.69 Squad number 12 Player name Downes Average rating 4.65 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 4.31 Manchester City Avg Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 8.26 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 8.17 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 8.15 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 8.00 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 7.98 Squad number 7 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 7.97 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 7.95 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 7.95 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 7.77 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 7.64 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 7.35 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 7.33 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 7.24 Squad number 4 Player name Phillips Average rating 7.08 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 6.78 Squad number 80 Player name Palmer Average rating 6.69

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 2 Johnson 4 Zouma 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 10 Lanzini 8 Fornals 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski Substituted for Areola at 29' minutes

5 Coufal

2 Johnson

4 Zouma

3 Cresswell

28 Soucek

41 Rice

20 Bowen Substituted for Downes at 90+2' minutes

10 Lanzini Substituted for Benrahma at 57' minutes

8 Fornals Substituted for Coventry at 90+2' minutes

9 Antonio Substituted for Scamacca at 57' minutes Substitutes 7 Scamacca

11 Vlasic

12 Downes

13 Areola

22 Benrahma

32 Coventry

35 Randolph

40 Oko-Flex

50 Ashby Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 3 Rúben Dias 6 Aké 7 Cancelo 17 De Bruyne 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 47 Foden 9 Haaland 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

2 Walker

3 Rúben Dias

6 Aké

7 Cancelo Booked at 45mins

17 De Bruyne Substituted for Palmer at 88' minutes

16 Rodri Substituted for Phillips at 89' minutes

8 Gündogan Substituted for Bernardo Silva at 78' minutes

47 Foden Substituted for Mahrez at 88' minutes

9 Haaland Substituted for Álvarez at 78' minutes

10 Grealish Substitutes 4 Phillips

5 Stones

18 Ortega

19 Álvarez

20 Bernardo Silva

26 Mahrez

80 Palmer

82 Lewis

97 Wilson-Esbrand Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 62,443 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 2. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 2. Post update Offside, West Ham United. Kurt Zouma tries a through ball, but Saïd Benrahma is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Conor Coventry replaces Pablo Fornals. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Jarrod Bowen. Post update Attempt missed. Nathan Aké (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kurt Zouma. Post update Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips replaces Rodri. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Kevin De Bruyne. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Phil Foden. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ben Johnson. Post update Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United). Post update Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Grealish. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Erling Haaland. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Ilkay Gündogan. Post update Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Post update Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan. Post update Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward