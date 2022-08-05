West Ham United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez saw his penalty saved in a 2-2 draw with West Ham last season.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's summer signing Nayef Aguerd is out after picking up an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly.

The Moroccan centre-back is the only definite absentee, while David Moyes could be tempted to hand a debut to Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is sidelined until September after undergoing knee surgery.

Striker Erling Haaland is set to make his first Premier League start after his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

I don't see the Hammers causing City problems like they did when they drew 2-2 at London Stadium at the end of last season.

City hit five past them there on the opening day a couple of years ago and I think they will get a few goals this time too.

Prediction: 0-3

Chris Sutton's full predictions v football commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have faced Manchester City three times on the opening weekend of a top-flight season - the Hammers have lost all three matches without scoring.

City are unbeaten in their past 13 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W10, D3).

However, Pep Guardiola's side have drawn on their last three visits to the London Stadium in all competitions.

West Ham

West Ham won last season's opener 4-2 at Newcastle, ending a run of five consecutive losses on the opening day.

The Hammers hold the Premier League record for the most opening-day defeats with 14.

David Moyes' side took 10 points out of a possible 12 at home against the top four last season.

The Hammers scored in all of their 19 top-flight home games last term. The only other time they have achieved this was in 1926-27.

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 28 Premier League games (W23, D4), and are unbeaten in their last 12 (W9, D3).

City suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Spurs in their opening league match last term - it was their only away loss in the top flight last season.

Jack Grealish has three goals and two assists in six Premier League appearances against West Ham.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for Red Bull Salzburg and another treble on his Bundesliga debut as a substitute for Borussia Dortmund.

Alf Inge Haaland, Erling's father, made his final Premier League appearance for Manchester City against West Ham in April 2001.

