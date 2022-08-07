Match ends, Dundee United 0, Livingston 1.
Cristian Montano's first Livingston goal secured their maiden Scottish Premiership win of the season against Dundee United.
United, fresh from beating Conference League qualifying opponents AZ 1-0 on Thursday, were second best until they fell behind to Montano's sweet strike early in the second period.
Tony Watt twice went close as the hosts tried to get level and team-mate Mathew Cudjoe was denied by Shamal George while Scott Pittman almost got a second for the visitors.
Jack Ross' United remain on one point while David Martindale's Livingston have their first three at the second attempt.
Speculative efforts off target by Livi's Sean Kelly and Ayo Obileye and United's Steven Fletcher peppered a largely uninspiring first half.
Dylan Levitt's tempting free-kick delivery from the Tangerines' left deserved to be met with a decent header at goal but Ross Graham could not make the right connection.
Joel Nouble burrowed his way to goal and drew a save from Mark Birighitti in the run-up to Livingston's opener, with Nicky Devlin laying off for Montano to convert from 20 yards.
United were jolted into action and Watt worked space to get away a shot in the box but George blocked well.
Another Watt effort went narrowly wide while Livingston could have made sure of the points when Pittman was released on goal by Nouble, with the midfielder's shot blocked by the advancing Birighitti.
The introduction of Ilmari Niskanen and Cudjoe had given the hosts more impetus and the latter's sumptuous strike was tipped over by George.
And, in added time, Cudjoe's fierce strike flew past the left-hand post.
Man of the match - Joel Nouble
Nouble shows the way for Livi
The excitement of Thursday evening gave way to a more subdued affair for the home side, while Livingston were typically stubborn in their approach.
Despite there being only one goal, the match was a tale of two strikers.
Livi capitalised on the presence of Nouble to occupy defenders and gain territory through second balls. United, on the other hand, could not get Steven Fletcher into the game.
Indeed, Nouble's power was instrumental to the Montano goal and the striker drew a save from Birighitti late on.
United will hope the performance is not a harbinger of what is to come in the Netherlands on Thursday.
What they said
Livingston manager David Martindale: "The players were brilliant. We were difficult to beat, we pick up a clean sheet and, on another day, with probably a bit more composure in the final third, we maybe nick one or two more.
"I said to Cristian at half-time, 'you're going to win the game for us today' and he did. It's a fantastic strike. He's got good qualities and I think we saw those qualities."
What's next?
United travel to face AZ on Thursday (20:00 BST) in the second leg of their third-round qualifier then visit Hearts in the Premiership next Sunday (15:00). Livingston are back at home on Saturday, against Hibernian (15:00).
Player of the match
NoubleJoel Nouble
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Birighitti
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 6Graham
- 3McMannBooked at 57mins
- 14SibbaldSubstituted forNiskanenat 52'minutes
- 19Levitt
- 15MiddletonSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 52'minutes
- 18McGrath
- 32WattBooked at 67mins
- 9FletcherSubstituted forClarkat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Niskanen
- 10Clark
- 11Chalmers
- 13Eriksson
- 17Meekison
- 22Freeman
- 25Fotheringham
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 44Macleod
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 1GeorgeBooked at 88mins
- 2DevlinBooked at 47mins
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 11MontañoSubstituted forLongridgeat 85'minutes
- 33Omeonga
- 18Holt
- 24KellySubstituted forBitsindouat 90+4'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forBrandonat 77'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 8Pittman
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 7Bahamboula
- 9Anderson
- 10Esmael Gonçalves
- 12Brandon
- 14Mullin
- 20Bitsindou
- 25Cancar
- 31Konovalov
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 7,442
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
