Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United0LivingstonLivingston1

Dundee United 0-1 Livingston: Cristian Montano seals win for visitors

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Cristian Montano scores
Cristian Montano scored a first Livi goal in his 24th appearance

Cristian Montano's first Livingston goal secured their maiden Scottish Premiership win of the season against Dundee United.

United, fresh from beating Conference League qualifying opponents AZ 1-0 on Thursday, were second best until they fell behind to Montano's sweet strike early in the second period.

Tony Watt twice went close as the hosts tried to get level and team-mate Mathew Cudjoe was denied by Shamal George while Scott Pittman almost got a second for the visitors.

Jack Ross' United remain on one point while David Martindale's Livingston have their first three at the second attempt.

Speculative efforts off target by Livi's Sean Kelly and Ayo Obileye and United's Steven Fletcher peppered a largely uninspiring first half.

Dylan Levitt's tempting free-kick delivery from the Tangerines' left deserved to be met with a decent header at goal but Ross Graham could not make the right connection.

Joel Nouble burrowed his way to goal and drew a save from Mark Birighitti in the run-up to Livingston's opener, with Nicky Devlin laying off for Montano to convert from 20 yards.

United were jolted into action and Watt worked space to get away a shot in the box but George blocked well.

Another Watt effort went narrowly wide while Livingston could have made sure of the points when Pittman was released on goal by Nouble, with the midfielder's shot blocked by the advancing Birighitti.

The introduction of Ilmari Niskanen and Cudjoe had given the hosts more impetus and the latter's sumptuous strike was tipped over by George.

And, in added time, Cudjoe's fierce strike flew past the left-hand post.

Man of the match - Joel Nouble

Livingston celebrate
It was a collective effort from Livingston but Joel Nouble led the line superbly

Nouble shows the way for Livi

The excitement of Thursday evening gave way to a more subdued affair for the home side, while Livingston were typically stubborn in their approach.

Despite there being only one goal, the match was a tale of two strikers.

Livi capitalised on the presence of Nouble to occupy defenders and gain territory through second balls. United, on the other hand, could not get Steven Fletcher into the game.

Indeed, Nouble's power was instrumental to the Montano goal and the striker drew a save from Birighitti late on.

United will hope the performance is not a harbinger of what is to come in the Netherlands on Thursday.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "The players were brilliant. We were difficult to beat, we pick up a clean sheet and, on another day, with probably a bit more composure in the final third, we maybe nick one or two more.

"I said to Cristian at half-time, 'you're going to win the game for us today' and he did. It's a fantastic strike. He's got good qualities and I think we saw those qualities."

What's next?

United travel to face AZ on Thursday (20:00 BST) in the second leg of their third-round qualifier then visit Hearts in the Premiership next Sunday (15:00). Livingston are back at home on Saturday, against Hibernian (15:00).

Player of the match

NoubleJoel Nouble

with an average of 7.56

Dundee United

  1. Squad number28Player nameAnim Cudjoe
    Average rating

    7.18

  2. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    6.42

  3. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    6.24

  4. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.18

  5. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    6.16

  6. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    6.02

  8. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.58

  9. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    5.56

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.22

  11. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    5.17

  12. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    5.04

  13. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    4.76

  14. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    4.63

Livingston

  1. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.56

  2. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    7.42

  3. Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    7.18

  4. Squad number20Player nameBitsindou
    Average rating

    7.00

  5. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    6.91

  6. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.90

  7. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.72

  8. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    6.62

  9. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    6.59

  10. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.47

  11. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    6.42

  12. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.35

  13. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.29

  14. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.24

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Birighitti
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 6Graham
  • 3McMannBooked at 57mins
  • 14SibbaldSubstituted forNiskanenat 52'minutes
  • 19Levitt
  • 15MiddletonSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 52'minutes
  • 18McGrath
  • 32WattBooked at 67mins
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forClarkat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Niskanen
  • 10Clark
  • 11Chalmers
  • 13Eriksson
  • 17Meekison
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 44Macleod

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1GeorgeBooked at 88mins
  • 2DevlinBooked at 47mins
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forLongridgeat 85'minutes
  • 33Omeonga
  • 18Holt
  • 24KellySubstituted forBitsindouat 90+4'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forBrandonat 77'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 8Pittman

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Mullin
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 25Cancar
  • 31Konovalov
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
7,442

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 0, Livingston 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Livingston 1.

  3. Booking

    Scott Bitsindou (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Bitsindou (Livingston).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Scott Bitsindou replaces Sean Kelly.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sean Kelly.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Smith with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joel Nouble (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Pittman with a headed pass.

  11. Booking

    Shamal George (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United).

  13. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ross Graham (Dundee United).

  15. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Cristian Montaño because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  19. Post update

    Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

