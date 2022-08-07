Match ends, Hibernian 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Martin Boyle made a heroic return to Hibernian with a 95th-minute equaliser to deny Hearts Edinburgh derby victory at Easter Road.
Lawrence Shankland's first Hearts goal, a stabbed finish amid suspicions he used an arm to control Barrie McKay's pass, looked set to give the visitors a merited Scottish Premiership win.
But Hibs summoned a late rally and after Rocky Bushiri squandered a golden chance, Boyle - who rejoined the club a day earlier - stabbed in to spark delirium among the home fans.
Hearts extended their unbeaten derby run to seven game but it was scant consolation as they were left rueing a failure to make the most of their second-half dominance, with Shankland and McKay foiled by David Marshall's superb double save.
It leaves both sides with four points from their opening two league matches.
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number12Player nameCaddenAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number3Player nameCabrajaAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number6Player nameKennehAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number20Player nameMelkersenAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number18Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number23Player nameYouanAverage rating
4.78
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number9Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number77Player nameBoyleAverage rating
7.17
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number4Player nameHalkettAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
7.12
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
4.51
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Marshall
- 12Cadden
- 33Bushiri
- 5PorteousBooked at 35mins
- 3CabrajaBooked at 64mins
- 6KennehSubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 80'minutes
- 11Newell
- 20MelkersenSubstituted forDoidgeat 54'minutes
- 32CampbellSubstituted forBoyleat 62'minutes
- 18HendersonBooked at 90mins
- 23Youan
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 4Hanlon
- 8Doyle-Hayes
- 9Doidge
- 17Bojang
- 21Dabrowski
- 24McGregor
- 37MacIntyre
- 77Boyle
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gordon
- 2SmithSubstituted forSibbickat 63'minutes
- 4Halkett
- 15Rowles
- 19Cochrane
- 5HaringBooked at 85mins
- 7GrantSubstituted forDevlinat 77'minutes
- 18McKay
- 10BoyceSubstituted forHallidayat 89'minutes
- 17ForrestSubstituted forAtkinsonat 63'minutes
- 9Shankland
Substitutes
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 14Devlin
- 16Halliday
- 20Neilson
- 21Sibbick
- 22Henderson
- 30Ginnelly
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 20,179
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thody Élie Youan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Porteous.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Marshall.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thody Élie Youan (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes with a cross.
Booking
Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).
Post update
Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Halliday replaces Liam Boyce.
Post update
Hand ball by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Booking
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.