Lawrence Shankland pokesd the ball past David Marshall to put Hearts ahead in the first half

Martin Boyle made a heroic return to Hibernian with a 95th-minute equaliser to deny Hearts Edinburgh derby victory at Easter Road.

Lawrence Shankland's first Hearts goal, a stabbed finish amid suspicions he used an arm to control Barrie McKay's pass, looked set to give the visitors a merited Scottish Premiership win.

But Hibs summoned a late rally and after Rocky Bushiri squandered a golden chance, Boyle - who rejoined the club a day earlier - stabbed in to spark delirium among the home fans.

Hearts extended their unbeaten derby run to seven game but it was scant consolation as they were left rueing a failure to make the most of their second-half dominance, with Shankland and McKay foiled by David Marshall's superb double save.

It leaves both sides with four points from their opening two league matches.

