Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Hibernian 1-1 Heart of Midlothian: Boyle earns hosts dramatic draw

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Lawrence Shankland pokes the ball past David Marshall for what proved to be the winning goal
Lawrence Shankland pokesd the ball past David Marshall to put Hearts ahead in the first half

Martin Boyle made a heroic return to Hibernian with a 95th-minute equaliser to deny Hearts Edinburgh derby victory at Easter Road.

Lawrence Shankland's first Hearts goal, a stabbed finish amid suspicions he used an arm to control Barrie McKay's pass, looked set to give the visitors a merited Scottish Premiership win.

But Hibs summoned a late rally and after Rocky Bushiri squandered a golden chance, Boyle - who rejoined the club a day earlier - stabbed in to spark delirium among the home fans.

Hearts extended their unbeaten derby run to seven game but it was scant consolation as they were left rueing a failure to make the most of their second-half dominance, with Shankland and McKay foiled by David Marshall's superb double save.

It leaves both sides with four points from their opening two league matches.

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    5.26

  2. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    5.12

  3. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    4.15

  4. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    4.46

  5. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    4.50

  6. Squad number6Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    4.32

  7. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    4.26

  8. Squad number20Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    4.11

  9. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.27

  10. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.35

  11. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    4.78

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    4.61

  2. Squad number9Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    4.22

  3. Squad number77Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    7.17

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.54

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.64

  3. Squad number4Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    6.77

  4. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    6.46

  5. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    6.71

  6. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.56

  7. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    6.16

  8. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.18

  9. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.45

  11. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    7.12

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    3.80

  2. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.67

  3. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    4.87

  4. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    4.51

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Cadden
  • 33Bushiri
  • 5PorteousBooked at 35mins
  • 3CabrajaBooked at 64mins
  • 6KennehSubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 80'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 20MelkersenSubstituted forDoidgeat 54'minutes
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forBoyleat 62'minutes
  • 18HendersonBooked at 90mins
  • 23Youan

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 4Hanlon
  • 8Doyle-Hayes
  • 9Doidge
  • 17Bojang
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 24McGregor
  • 37MacIntyre
  • 77Boyle

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2SmithSubstituted forSibbickat 63'minutes
  • 4Halkett
  • 15Rowles
  • 19Cochrane
  • 5HaringBooked at 85mins
  • 7GrantSubstituted forDevlinat 77'minutes
  • 18McKay
  • 10BoyceSubstituted forHallidayat 89'minutes
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forAtkinsonat 63'minutes
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Devlin
  • 16Halliday
  • 20Neilson
  • 21Sibbick
  • 22Henderson
  • 30Ginnelly
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
20,179

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thody Élie Youan.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Porteous.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Craig Halkett.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Marshall.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thody Élie Youan (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes with a cross.

  8. Booking

    Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).

  10. Post update

    Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  12. Post update

    Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Halliday replaces Liam Boyce.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  17. Post update

    Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  19. Booking

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic22005146
2Rangers22004136
3Hearts21103214
4Hibernian21102114
5Aberdeen21014313
6St Johnstone21012203
7Motherwell21012203
8Dundee Utd10101101
9Kilmarnock201113-21
10Livingston100112-10
11Ross County200225-30
12St Mirren200215-40
View full Scottish Premiership table

