Burton Albion defender Michael Mancienne faces three months out after suffering a knee injury.

The 34-year-old was absent from the team that was beaten 3-0 by Wycombe Wanderers on the opening day of the League One campaign.

"Mance is injured and will be out for three months. It's his knee and he needs an operation," said Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Mancienne signed a new one-year deal with the club in June.

The former Chelsea centre-back has played 41 times for Burton since moving to the club in February 2021.