Community Shield: Darwin Nunez comes out on top, Erling Haaland struggles

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Football

The season-opening Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City was billed as a battle of two new strikers - and there was no doubting who came out on top.

Reds supporters have a new hero in Darwin Nunez, who immediately showed what prompted the club to pay Benfica £64m with a debut to remember.

The Uruguay international started as a substitute but won a late penalty which Mohamed Salah converted to put Liverpool 2-1 up, then scored his first competitive goal for the club to "put the icing on the cake" of his performance.

At the other end of the pitch, Erling Haaland had a first game to forget as the Norwegian missed opportunities in front of goal which contributed to his side's 3-1 defeat.

Asked by BBC Sport if he had any worries about the £52.2m forward's performance, City boss Pep Guardiola said: "No. He has incredible quality and he will do it. He has an incredible sense.

"The team was good in stages and I am very comfortable with what we have seen in pre-season. The season starts now."

'Strikers are special species'

Darwin Nunez
New signing Darwin Nunez led Liverpool's Community Shield celebrations in Leicester

Liverpool won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season as they fell short in their quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

Sadio Mane, who was instrumental alongside Salah and Roberto Firmino in the club's recent trophy successes, left in the summer to join Bayern Munich.

And Nunez was brought in as the Senegal international's replacement, having impressed by scoring against the Reds in the knockout stage of the Champions League last season.

In pre-season, there were social media jibes - which manager Jurgen Klopp described as "a joke" - about the player's first touch, but the 23-year-old emphatically shot down any doubters by scoring four goals in the friendly against RB Leipzig.

And he made the dream start to life in England by coming off the bench to head in his team's third goal at the King Power Stadium.

Nunez's close-range finish came right in front of the Reds fans and he was serenaded with the chanting of his name as he wheeled away to celebrate.

Just as Klopp was being asked about Nunez's impact, a replay of the goal came up on a television screen and the German pointed and smiled, before replying: "Good, very good and he will get better with time.

"When he came on, we passed each ball for him to chase it. He dealt with it brilliantly. We are patient and we know he can do good stuff. His impact today from the bench was exceptional, as with everyone who came on."

Nunez had an opportunity just five minutes after entering the action but his shot was saved by Ederson, and he was instrumental for the second goal as his header hit Ruben Dias on the arm and Salah converted the penalty.

After Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy with his customary jig, Nunez led the celebrations by popping a bottle of champagne and spraying it in the air.

"We all know strikers are a special species," added Klopp. "Everyone needs positives and for a striker that is goals and goal involvement.

"Darwin would have been fine without scoring the third one because the penalty came from his header, and the chance he had before where he reacted brilliantly.

"He put the icing on the cake and I'm really pleased for him. You could see on everyone's faces how happy they are and that is a really good sign."

Haaland 'is going to help us'

Erling Haaland
Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title last season by a single point, scoring 99 goals in the process, to claim their fourth top-flight triumph in the past five years.

But they have made significant changes in their attacking line-up, with Raheem Sterling sold to Chelsea for £50m and Gabriel Jesus leaving to join Arsenal for £45m.

In came the much-vaunted Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, following a prolific spell in Germany in which he scored an astonishing 86 goals in 89 games.

But he had an off day in front of goal, seeing a first-half effort pushed away by Adrian and mistiming another strike while on the stretch.

In fact, Haaland's showing was overshadowed by fellow debutant Julian Alvarez - the Argentine coming on as a substitute and poking in the equaliser for his side.

"He [Haaland] had chances, two or three in the first half and one at the end," said Guardiola. "He made the movements and it is good for him to understand and see the reality of a new country and new league.

"He was there but didn't score."

As the new central striker - a role City have not utilised on a regular basis since the departure of Sergio Aguero - the team will need to adapt to him as much as he has to adapt to them.

There was one point in the second half when Kevin de Bruyne showed his frustration after Haaland did not move for a pass, and the striker was equally angry at Riyad Mahrez for having a shot at goal when he felt a pass was the better option.

A disappointing day was compounded in the final minute when Haaland missed a sitter - hitting the crossbar from a couple of yards out after Adrian's parry fell perfectly into his path.

In all, Haaland had just 16 touches of the ball in his 97 minutes on the pitch, completing seven of only nine passes he attempted in the game.

Guardiola added: "He is strong and the other times he will put it in the net, that is football. It is good to understand sometimes in a situation where he has to think, 'OK what do I do?'

"I am absolutely not concerned or worried about that [miss]. He is going to help us."

Comments

Join the conversation

169 comments

  • Comment posted by Gigglingdolphin, today at 21:50

    The two managers respect each other, the two sets of players respect each other, although loathe to admit it, both sets of fans respect the others team too. It’s a long season and we know these two will be battling for top spot and other honours. Nunez and Haaland are both outstanding talents and would both be readily accepted in to both squads.. Given what’s going on in the world, why hate?

    • Reply posted by rack of lamb, today at 22:17

      rack of lamb replied:
      Probably the most sensible post on this and any other City v Liverpool match HYS.

      Well said Gigglingdolphin 👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:34

    Liverpool fan, but the beeb need to give this angle a rest.. its obvious Haaland will come good as will Nunez!

    • Reply posted by zyder, today at 22:54

      zyder replied:
      BBC always trying to create something more than it is. Equivalent of the tabloids

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:35

    In the battle of the ponytails will be great to see who comes out on top this season.
    Andy Carroll will be impressed.

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 21:54

      whosdatdandare replied:
      Ibrahimovic
      Carroll
      Savage
      Bullard
      Haaland
      Nunez

      In that order

      In

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 21:42

    I've got some rich neighbours. One of them has bought a Porsche, another a Ferrari. They're allowing us on their land, to cheer each side on as they race each other. From this, we're somehow thinking we've got a stake in it. We're not very bright, to be honest.

    • Reply posted by Paris, today at 21:45

      Paris replied:
      Clever👍

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 22:38

    Liverpool fan here, Haaland is the real deal and writing him off at any stage will be a big mistake

    • Reply posted by Dad the Impaler, today at 23:24

      Dad the Impaler replied:
      I'm calling it.

      Anybody who can get the ball over the bar from there is no better than Sterling.

  • Comment posted by McFerrari, today at 22:34

    It's downright lazy to reduce this now to a Haaland v Nunez battle. The game, the rivalry between City and Liverpool is so much more than that but it speaks to the media's obsession to debase their level of insight to what social media wants.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 22:15

    What a debut from Nunez, won a penalty, broke Edersons nose and scored a poachers header. Top class stuff....lol

    • Reply posted by Caderman, today at 23:37

      Caderman replied:
      Missed a sitter of a header goal To get the penalty, so perhaps not quite the perfect start. But pretty clear that he and Harland are class acts and one of them will be lifting the PL trophy at the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:33

    Two top quality strikers, will be exciting to watch how the season progresses for both. Both should get plenty of goals.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 22:15

    Grealish was fuffing useless once again.

  • Comment posted by Barbelith, today at 21:28

    That Haaland's a strange looking cat.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 21:31

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      You may know him from Ghostbusters 2.

  • Comment posted by Diamond Dust, today at 22:21

    More wonderful journalism from the BBC, haha.

    • Reply posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 22:26

      Erl of Manchester replied:
      They don't wanna fall behind the dail mirror and sun.

  • Comment posted by Liverpaul85, today at 22:03

    Who billed this as a battle of the new strikers? Not any of the people that actually matter - the fans!

    The respect between the club's is what makes this such a good rivalry.

    Look forward to battling with City over the course of the season and may the best team win!!

    • Reply posted by Billy Brick, today at 23:31

      Billy Brick replied:
      You're mistaking respect with apathy.

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 21:37

    Haaland is clearly a massive talent, I'm unsure if he fits with Man City however.

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 21:55

      markyc replied:
      Man City won't be the team this season, lost too much of there talent.
      Aguero, Silva, Jesus,

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 22:10

    No point City signing Haaland if they dont play to his strengths. S o many times they could have played quick balls in or crosses but slowed it and played back as they always do. They risk turning him into a Lukaku at Chelsea where they ignored his strengths. Kane would have been a better fit as he is more intelligent, can drop off and also create. Haaland is just a goal scorer

    • Reply posted by Dad the Impaler, today at 23:26

      Dad the Impaler replied:
      'Kane would have been a better fit as he is more intelligent'

      Kane?

      Intelligent?

      He can't string a word together, let alone a sentence.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 21:43

    Don't read too much into this result. Itd be foolish to do so.

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 21:46

      ellis replied:
      precursor to the season as a match up . Think guardiola will buckle once the title is lost and exit from CL quarters

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:39

    One thing to keep in mind when comparing the scoring and success rate between Nunez and Haaland is that Nunez will be in competition with several of his own team mates for goals while Haaland has less competition from his.

  • Comment posted by purple wheelie bin, today at 21:31

    Nunez and Haaland will both score a bagful, too 2 already sorted !

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 21:47

    After the first sentence I stopped reading
    Quote
    The season-opening Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City was billed as a battle of two new strikers.
    Says who,? was it one aside? For the record I was looking forward to seeing Alvarez play and he scored. What a load of drivel.

    • Reply posted by rack of lamb, today at 22:22

      rack of lamb replied:
      How do you know it’s a load of drivel if you didn’t read it all.

      I read it all and it’s a load of drivel.😉

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 22:16

    You can see why pep didn’t want a 9.

    You can see why klopp wanted the right one.

  • Comment posted by reason, today at 21:58

    City have bought a dud. Sold stars and left with Grealish. Pep knows nothing but money teams.

