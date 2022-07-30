Emmanuel Osadebe was stretchered off after the injury

Bradford City midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe faces a "significant time" out after suffering a double leg break in their 0-0 draw at home to Doncaster Rovers.

The 25-year-old went down injured only seven minutes into the match on his Bantams debut.

Play was paused for eight minutes while he was stretchered off the pitch.

"It's not good news, it's a double break unfortunately so he's going to be out for a significant time," manager Mark Hughes told BBC Radio Leeds.

"A lot of the lads you could see clearly were affected emotionally by it, so for them to be able to just get on with their jobs - because we had to keep on playing for Manny's sake, really.

"It wasn't the opening day that we all wanted for a number of reasons.

"But I thought that they stuck at it, showed character and they had to get about their work and unfortunately on the day it wasn't quite enough. I think we deserved it just for our efforts but unfortunately there's more things that are important."

Osadebe moved to Bradford from Walsall in June for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year deal with the club.