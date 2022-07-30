Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton played Dynamo Kyiv in what they called a 'match for peace' at Goodison Park

Everton say they "will take a zero-tolerance approach to pitch encroachment" following their 3-0 pre-season win at home against Dynamo Kyiv.

Some younger fans were pictured on the pitch at Goodison Park after the match.

It follows a recent announcement that pitch invaders at Premier League and English Football League matches will receive an automatic club ban.

An Everton statement external-link reminded fans "entering the field of play is a criminal offence".

The club added: "Stadium bans - and even criminal prosecution - can and will be enforced to punish anyone that enters the playing area.

"The club is legally compelled to work with the authorities to identify any individuals who take part in such activity.

"The club will be forced to issue lengthy stadium bans to the parents or guardians of any young people who encroach on to the playing area before, during or after the match."

Concerns were raised about safety at grounds after a number of pitch invasions at the end of last season.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with an Everton supporter during a pitch invasion at Goodison Park last season.

Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen was also assaulted at Manchester City on the final day of the season, while a Nottingham Forest fan was jailed for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp at the end of their Championship play-off match.

Everton added: "If the club fails to comply with the ground safety regulations, the club will face punishment which could include a partial or full closure of the stadium to supporters."