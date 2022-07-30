Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

England forward Beth Mead says football is her "safe space" from challenges off the pitch and she uses it to bounce back from disappointments.

Mead, who was left out of Team GB's Olympic squad last year, is the joint-top scorer at Euro 2022 going into Sunday's final against Germany.

The prospect of winning a first major tournament and the Golden Boot is not being taken for granted by Mead.

"Football is my safe space, a place for me to escape sometimes," she said.

"Probably watching me play football it's looked all fine and dandy as it has been going well. I've had difficulties off the pitch this year.

"I have had a lot of support around me that has helped me. I guess I've used my football to get rid of the emotions that I've had off the pitch."

The Arsenal forward has responded to last year's Olympic setback and personal challenges impressively.

Alongside a standout season in the Women's Super League, Mead has continued to deliver for England under Sarina Wiegman.

She scored four goals in a 10-0 World Cup qualifying win over North Macedonia in April, after netting a hat-trick at Wembley in the victory over Northern Ireland and in November's win over Latvia.

Mead currently leads the Euro 2022 goalscoring charts, alongside Germany's Alexandra Popp, with six goals and three assists in her five starts.

"I was frustrated at times last year and wanted to play better but it's easier said than done. You want to go on the pitch and do your best but sometimes things don't always go right," said Mead.

"I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and overthinking a lot of things. Enjoying it and playing freely has been the biggest thing that's helped me this year."

'It's become easy to speak to each other'

Beth Mead has started every game for England so far in this tournament

Mead has previously said playing "angry" and having fire in her belly helped her bounce back to form.

But the prolific winger no longer feels she needs to be.

"I wouldn't say I'm angry anymore. I have channelled my energy in the right way and been able to put that on to the pitch more regularly," she added.

While Team GB were competing in the Olympics, Mead followed England's men at Euro 2020 and was given advice by former Lionesses at the final.

"Obviously it was the point where I was a little bit disappointed. They just told me to get my head down, work hard and get the enjoyment in my play again," said Mead.

"That's something that I've done this season. I feel great since that advice."

The culture Wiegman has encouraged in England's camp has helped Mead's "safe place" thrive.

"When we speak to each other it's because we want the best out of each other. In the past we maybe took it a little personally, whereas now we know it's for the greater cause for the team," said Mead.

"It's been a lot better since Sarina came in. We've done stuff off the pitch that's made us more comfortable around each other.

"We really trust in what we're saying and that it won't go any further. It's become easy to speak to each other."

'I loved being at the men's final'

England set up a final with Germany after their 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-finals but Mead said it "didn't feel real" until a few days later.

It was the perfect way to cap off what she describes as "a big year of growth".

"It's been a journey but being here, being involved in the Euros, was a dream come true for me with the disappointment of last year," she added.

"It's special playing for your country but also in front of your family and friends - people that care about you the most and have been there in the good times and the bad times."

Mead admitted she did not think she would be competing in a Euro final herself as she watched the men in their penalty shootout defeat by Italy last year.

"I loved the final, the atmosphere was insane. It was a night that I remembered for a long time," said Mead.

"I didn't think a year later I would be in a final at Wembley playing for my country but dreams can come true.

"I really hope we can create those memories."