Declan Glass' hat-trick on his debut helped the Candystripes lead 4-0 by half time

Derry City cruised into the second round of the FAI Cup with a 7-0 win over Dublin junior outfit Oliver Bond Celtic at the Brandywell.

A hat-trick on his debut for Declan Glass after James Akintunde's opener saw Derry lead 4-0 at the break.

Akintunde grabbed his second just after the hour before Mark Connolly added the sixth with a debut strike of his own.

Jamie McGonigle completed the rout over the Dubliners late on for the totally dominant Candystripes.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men were always expected to make light work of the Leinster Senior League outfit but they still went about their business in ruthless fashion.

Akintunde gave them the lead on eight minutes when he rolled the ball into the bottom corner after Glass' through ball.

The recent arrival from Dundee United then got himself on the scoresheet before Akintunude returned the favour set the Scotsman up for a second.

Michael Malone then bundled Derry's Brandon Kavanagh over inside the area and five minutes before the break Glass was presented with a chance from 12 yards to net a hat-trick to which he duly obliged.

Oliver Bond Celtic were beaten in the semi-final of the FAI Junior Cup back in April but have enjoyed a rapid ascent in just a few short years.

Their trip to Foyleside however worsened in the second period as Akintunde squeezed the ball home after Michael Duffy's shot was saved.

Connolly, who also joined from Dundee United after spending the first half of the season on loan at Dundalk, then got his name on the scoresheet as Glass picked him out with a clipped ball to the back stick and he rifled his effort into the net.

McGonigle, on a substitute, wrapped up the emphatic win with his first goal in five games.