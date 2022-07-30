Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Nuno Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica

Arsenal have agreed to loan left-back Nuno Tavares to French club Marseille for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old joined the Premier League side in the 2021 summer transfer window and he has made 28 appearances and scored once for the Gunners.

Tavares' first competitive goal was against Manchester United in April.

The Portugal Under-21 defender had been expected to join Atlanta but the deal fell through. He is the 11th player loaned out by Arsenal this summer.

Tyreece John-Jules joining Ipswich Town and Ryan Alebiosu heading to Kilmarnock are two of the other temporary moves.