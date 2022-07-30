Last updated on .From the section Football

Gareth Bale has scored 40 goals in 106 appearances for Wales

Wales forward Gareth Bale came on as a second-half substitute to make his home debut as Los Angeles FC came from behind to beat Seattle Sounders.

Jesus Murillo's own goal had give Sounders a 14th-minute lead in the Major League Soccer game at the Banc of California Stadium.

But LA responded with goals from Kwadwo Opoku and Carlos Vela.

Bale was introduced with 28 minutes left as LA won to go seven points clear at the top of the Western Conference.

Former Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini also made his home LA debut.