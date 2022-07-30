Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed he's ready to tie down winger Ryan Kent on a new contract as he closes in on ensuring striker Alfredo Morelos stays at Ibrox. (Daily Express) external-link

Motherwell are lining up ex-boss Stephen Robinson as the replacement for Graham Alexander. Robinson, who left Fir Park in December 2020 after three years, took over at St Mirren in February. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is "aware" of interest from Leicester City but insists he is fully focused on life at Parkhead. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have turned down a loan bid with a £3.5m option to buy from Toulouse for Stephen Welsh, with the defender part of first team plans for the Scottish champions this season. (Daily Express) external-link

Reports in Poland say Legia Warsaw have pulled the plug on a six-figure transfer for Aberdeen and Scotland defender David Bates. (Press & Journal, external-link subscription required)

James Tavernier dreams of ending his career at Rangers as the Ibrox captain finalises talks over a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2026. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Referee John Beaton is at the centre of a Scottish FA investigation over claims he said something out of turn to a supporter at Livingston on the final weekend of last season. (Daily Express) external-link

VAR trials begin in the Premiership this weekend - with offline 'dry runs' at Livingston's game against Rangers today and St Mirren's match against Motherwell on Sunday. (Scottish Sun) external-link