Alloa Athletic v Kelty Hearts

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Clyde
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Airdrieonians
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|FC Edinburgh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Dunfermline
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Montrose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Alloa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|9
|Peterhead
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|10
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0