Close menu
Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Last updated on .From the section Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th August 2022

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00FalkirkFalkirk
  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
  • ClydeClyde15:00PeterheadPeterhead
  • FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
  • MontroseMontrose15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11004133
2Airdrieonians11002023
3FC Edinburgh11002023
4Dunfermline11001013
5Falkirk10100001
6Montrose10100001
7Alloa100101-10
8Kelty Hearts100102-20
9Peterhead100102-20
10Queen of Sth100114-30
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories