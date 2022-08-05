Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe guided the club from 19th to 11th in the Premier League last season

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has bene ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the friendly defeat to Benfica.

Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lewis are sidelined with calf injuries.

Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is making good progress after undergoing summer surgery on a groin injury.

New signing Omar Richards will miss the start of the season due after suffering a hairline leg fracture in training, while Ryan Yates remains out.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

It's great to see Forest back in the Premier League after 23 years and I hope they do well.

I was born in Nottingham and I was a massive fan of Brian Clough's European Cup-winning sides when I was growing up. Then I was lucky enough to play under two players from that time, Martin O'Neill and John Robertson, at Celtic.

Forest could do with a player like Robertson now, but they have made a couple of interesting moves in the transfer market already - Jesse Lingard is a good signing and I like the look of their new Belgian midfielder, Orel Mangala, too. I think they will stay up.

Newcastle, meanwhile, don't have to worry about beating the drop this year. Eddie Howe did such a good job there in the second half of last season and, after it looked like they were in a big relegation fight, they stayed up very comfortably in the end.

Howe played a really good brand of football as well as getting results and I am expecting more of the same this time, although they do need some reinforcements up front.

They are trying to get James Maddison from Leicester but I don't quite understand why they have left it so late before the start of the season to go for him, and we will have to wait and see how that one pans out.

As far as this game goes, it is another tricky one to call - but I am going for Newcastle to edge it because they have got home advantage.

Prediction: 1-0

Chris Sutton's full predictions v football commentator Ali Bruce-Ball

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have faced Nottingham Forest eight times without losing in the Premier League - their best such record against any opponent.

Forest have lost each of their last six away league games against Newcastle, since a 1-0 victory in October 1988.

But Forest have won the two most recent encounters - second-round League Cup wins in 2017 and 2018.

Newcastle United

Newcastle finished 11th last season. The Magpies were 19th and winless after their opening 11 games when Eddie Howe took over as manager in early November 2021.

Manchester City and Liverpool are the only visiting teams to have won a Premier League match at St James' Park since Howe's arrival.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against promoted sides (W3, D5).

Newcastle have won their first Premier League match in only one of their last eight seasons (D1, L6), beating West Ham United in 2020-21.

They hold the Premier League record for most opening home defeats, with seven.

The Magpies have won 12 Premier League games in 2022 - a tally bettered only by Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's opening-day win ratio of 80% is the best of any club to have played in more than one Premier League season.

This will be Forest's first Premier League game in 23 years and 82 days, the longest-ever gap between a team's matches in the competition.

Forest finished bottom in three of their five Premier League seasons (1992-93, 1996-97, 1998-99). They finished third in 1994-95 and ninth in 1995-96.

Their most recent Premier League fixture was a 1-0 home victory against Leicester City on 16 May 1999.

They have conceded just 12 goals in their 21 league games in 2022 - only Liverpool (10) have conceded fewer in the top four tiers of English football.

New signing Taiwo Awoniyi ranked sixth in Bundesliga last season with 15 goals. The Nigerian's strikes were worth a league-high 16 points for his side, while he also scored an unrivalled seven winning goals in the German top flight.

My Newcastle United line-up Predict Newcastle's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Nottingham Forest line-up Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team