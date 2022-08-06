Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ryan Sessegnon scored his first Premier League goal for Tottenham

Tottenham came from a goal down to get their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a comfortable home victory against Southampton.

Spurs fell behind in the 12th minute to James Ward-Prowse's volley, driving the ball into the ground and watching the bounce beat Hugo Lloris, but Antonio Conte's side's response was swift and ruthless.

Ryan Sessegnon headed in his first Premier League goal for the club from an inviting Dejan Kulusevski cross to draw the hosts level and by the half-hour mark they were in front.

Eric Dier had not scored in three years but met a whipped Son Heung-min delivery with a low, flicked header into the far corner.

Tottenham carried that confidence into the second half and Mohammed Salisu turned Emerson Royal's cross into his own net, before the impressive Kulusevski grabbed a well-taken fourth to cap a dominant display.

Conte's dreamers hit their stride

Eric Dier scored his first Tottenham goal since May 2019

A full pre-season under Conte, six new signings and permission to be "dreamers" from their Italian boss means Spurs fans will be expecting big things from their side this campaign.

"Why not winning the Champions League and the Premier League?" Conte joked beforehand about his ambitions, though it took Ward-Prowse's strike, following smart play from Moussa Djenepo, to spark his side into life on the opening day.

With Richarlison suspended and other new recruits still building up to full fitness, there was a familiar look to the Spurs XI, albeit with two unfamiliar names on the scoresheet.

Sessegnon and Dier have been two of the biggest beneficiaries of the Conte era, and both took their headers well to put Spurs in front - the more predictable sources of Son and Kulusevski producing moments of quality to tee up both defenders.

This was the first time Tottenham have played a home Premier League game at 3pm on Saturday in 973 days, since beating Burnley 5-0 in December 2019, and the first time they have begun a season in this kick-off slot for more than 20 years.

Rarely in those two decades has there been as much optimism in north London and that is unlikely to have been dampened by what for the most part was a confident and entertaining performance.

Sessegnon also had an effort ruled out for offside immediately after the break and opposite wing-back Royal's low ball forced Salisu into an own goal, before the Brazilian teed up Kulusevski to find the bottom corner two minutes later.

The focus at Southampton has been on youth this summer after signing six players with just two over the age of 20, but it was Saints' Mr Reliable - and last season's top scorer Ward-Prowse - who got Ralph Hasenhuttl's side off to a superb start.

That hope was short lived for the visitors who, as well as having the worst opening-day record of all current Premier League teams, finished last season with four successive defeats and did little to rid themselves of that hangover in north London.

Player of the match Kulusevski Dejan Kulusevski with an average of 7.22 Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton Southampton Southampton Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 7.22 Squad number 34 Player name Lenglet Average rating 7.00 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 6.93 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 6.86 Squad number 38 Player name Bissouma Average rating 6.85 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 6.83 Squad number 2 Player name Doherty Average rating 6.81 Squad number 14 Player name Perisic Average rating 6.69 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 6.60 Squad number 17 Player name Romero Average rating 6.32 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 6.32 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 6.29 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 6.14 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 6.07 Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.07 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 6.04 Southampton Avg Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 6.69 Squad number 7 Player name Ayodele-Aribo Average rating 6.46 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 5.86 Squad number 45 Player name Lavia Average rating 5.81 Squad number 31 Player name Bazunu Average rating 5.79 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 5.67 Squad number 9 Player name A Armstrong Average rating 5.59 Squad number 19 Player name Djenepo Average rating 5.48 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 5.33 Squad number 43 Player name Valery Average rating 5.28 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 5.24 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 5.06 Squad number 5 Player name Stephens Average rating 4.63 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 4.31 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 4.03 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 3.78

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Lloris 17 Romero 15 Dier 33 Davies 12 Emerson Royal 30 Bentancur 5 Højbjerg 19 R Sessegnon 21 Kulusevski 7 Son Heung-Min 10 Kane 1 Lloris

17 Romero

15 Dier

33 Davies Substituted for Lenglet at 86' minutes

12 Emerson Royal Substituted for Doherty at 87' minutes

30 Bentancur Booked at 75mins Substituted for Bissouma at 86' minutes Booked at 88mins

5 Højbjerg

19 R Sessegnon Booked at 24mins Substituted for Perisic at 66' minutes

21 Kulusevski Substituted for Lucas Moura at 86' minutes

7 Son Heung-Min

10 Kane Substitutes 2 Doherty

6 D Sánchez

11 Gil

14 Perisic

20 Forster

24 Spence

27 Lucas Moura

34 Lenglet

38 Bissouma Southampton Formation 5-3-2 31 Bazunu 2 Walker-Peters 43 Valery 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 19 Djenepo 8 Ward-Prowse 45 Lavia 6 Romeu 7 Ayodele-Aribo 9 A Armstrong 31 Bazunu

2 Walker-Peters Substituted for Redmond at 90+2' minutes

43 Valery Substituted for Stephens at 45' minutes

35 Bednarek

22 Salisu

19 Djenepo Substituted for Perraud at 72' minutes

8 Ward-Prowse

45 Lavia

6 Romeu Substituted for Diallo at 75' minutes

7 Ayodele-Aribo

9 A Armstrong Substituted for S Armstrong at 45' minutes Substitutes 1 McCarthy

5 Stephens

10 Adams

11 Redmond

15 Perraud

17 S Armstrong

24 Elyounoussi

27 Diallo

37 Bella Kotchap Referee: Andre Marriner Attendance: 61,732 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Southampton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Southampton 1. Post update Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Redmond replaces Kyle Walker-Peters. Post update Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yves Bissouma. Post update Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse. Post update Attempt blocked. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse. Post update Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton). Booking Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Roméo Lavia (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Matt Doherty replaces Emerson Royal. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Yves Bissouma replaces Rodrigo Bentancur. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Clément Lenglet replaces Ben Davies. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Dejan Kulusevski. Post update Attempt missed. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross. Post update Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane. Post update Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Dejan Kulusevski is caught offside. Post update Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward