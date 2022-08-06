Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur4SouthamptonSouthampton1

Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Southampton: Confident Spurs get off to winning start

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments237

Ryan Sessegnon scores
Ryan Sessegnon scored his first Premier League goal for Tottenham

Tottenham came from a goal down to get their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a comfortable home victory against Southampton.

Spurs fell behind in the 12th minute to James Ward-Prowse's volley, driving the ball into the ground and watching the bounce beat Hugo Lloris, but Antonio Conte's side's response was swift and ruthless.

Ryan Sessegnon headed in his first Premier League goal for the club from an inviting Dejan Kulusevski cross to draw the hosts level and by the half-hour mark they were in front.

Eric Dier had not scored in three years but met a whipped Son Heung-min delivery with a low, flicked header into the far corner.

Tottenham carried that confidence into the second half and Mohammed Salisu turned Emerson Royal's cross into his own net, before the impressive Kulusevski grabbed a well-taken fourth to cap a dominant display.

Conte's dreamers hit their stride

Eric Dier
Eric Dier scored his first Tottenham goal since May 2019

A full pre-season under Conte, six new signings and permission to be "dreamers" from their Italian boss means Spurs fans will be expecting big things from their side this campaign.

"Why not winning the Champions League and the Premier League?" Conte joked beforehand about his ambitions, though it took Ward-Prowse's strike, following smart play from Moussa Djenepo, to spark his side into life on the opening day.

With Richarlison suspended and other new recruits still building up to full fitness, there was a familiar look to the Spurs XI, albeit with two unfamiliar names on the scoresheet.

Sessegnon and Dier have been two of the biggest beneficiaries of the Conte era, and both took their headers well to put Spurs in front - the more predictable sources of Son and Kulusevski producing moments of quality to tee up both defenders.

This was the first time Tottenham have played a home Premier League game at 3pm on Saturday in 973 days, since beating Burnley 5-0 in December 2019, and the first time they have begun a season in this kick-off slot for more than 20 years.

Rarely in those two decades has there been as much optimism in north London and that is unlikely to have been dampened by what for the most part was a confident and entertaining performance.

Sessegnon also had an effort ruled out for offside immediately after the break and opposite wing-back Royal's low ball forced Salisu into an own goal, before the Brazilian teed up Kulusevski to find the bottom corner two minutes later.

The focus at Southampton has been on youth this summer after signing six players with just two over the age of 20, but it was Saints' Mr Reliable - and last season's top scorer Ward-Prowse - who got Ralph Hasenhuttl's side off to a superb start.

That hope was short lived for the visitors who, as well as having the worst opening-day record of all current Premier League teams, finished last season with four successive defeats and did little to rid themselves of that hangover in north London.

Player of the match

KulusevskiDejan Kulusevski

with an average of 7.22

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    7.22

  2. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    6.93

  4. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    6.86

  5. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.85

  6. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    6.83

  7. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    6.81

  8. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.69

  9. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.32

  11. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.32

  12. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    6.29

  13. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.14

  14. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.07

  15. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.07

  16. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.04

Southampton

  1. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number7Player nameAyodele-Aribo
    Average rating

    6.46

  3. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    5.86

  4. Squad number45Player nameLavia
    Average rating

    5.81

  5. Squad number31Player nameBazunu
    Average rating

    5.79

  6. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    5.67

  7. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    5.59

  8. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    5.48

  9. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    5.33

  10. Squad number43Player nameValery
    Average rating

    5.28

  11. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    5.24

  12. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    5.06

  13. Squad number5Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    4.63

  14. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    4.31

  15. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    4.03

  16. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    3.78

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33DaviesSubstituted forLengletat 86'minutes
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forDohertyat 87'minutes
  • 30BentancurBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBissoumaat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 19R SessegnonBooked at 24minsSubstituted forPerisicat 66'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 86'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 14Perisic
  • 20Forster
  • 24Spence
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 34Lenglet
  • 38Bissouma

Southampton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-PetersSubstituted forRedmondat 90+2'minutes
  • 43ValerySubstituted forStephensat 45'minutes
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22Salisu
  • 19DjenepoSubstituted forPerraudat 72'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 45Lavia
  • 6RomeuSubstituted forDialloat 75'minutes
  • 7Ayodele-Aribo
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forS Armstrongat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 5Stephens
  • 10Adams
  • 11Redmond
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27Diallo
  • 37Bella Kotchap
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
61,732

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Southampton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Redmond replaces Kyle Walker-Peters.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

  8. Post update

    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).

  10. Booking

    Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur).

  12. Post update

    Roméo Lavia (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Matt Doherty replaces Emerson Royal.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Yves Bissouma replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Clément Lenglet replaces Ben Davies.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Dejan Kulusevski is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

237 comments

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gravy, today at 16:54

    Decent player that Kulusevski…

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:17

      Mark replied:
      Nah, he will never make it....... COYS

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 17:02

    Take a bow Dejan Kulusevski.
    What a great signing for the club, goal and assist on Season opening day
    COYS

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 17:00

    Even as an arsenal fan it's hard to deny this is a good spurs team getting better with Conte. Think the top 2 are still too far ahead but they'll finish rock 3rd which isn't bad. And who knows what can happen in the cups. Not looking bad in NL. With any luck it'll be chelsea who drop out the top 4!!!

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 17:03

      Cole replied:
      Respect mate, there aren't many Gunners who'd have the decency to write this. For what it's worth, as a Spurs supporter, you're not looking too bad under Arteta either and once Jesus starts firing you should be hard to beat. I reckon we'll have a bit of a tussle to see who finishes above the other!

  • Comment posted by Inertia, today at 16:53

    DARING and DOING!
    Good opening match, knock Gooners off top spot already.
    Kulu is such an exciting and unpredictable player, fits right in with Kane and Son up front.
    Good feeling for the season ahead!
    COYS!!!

    • Reply posted by Supercellthomas, today at 17:00

      Supercellthomas replied:
      🙈🙈🙈🙈you played crappy Southampton at home arsenal had a tough away game at palace. Spurs fans are a joke no wonder everyone laughs at them

  • Comment posted by Goomantoong, today at 16:58

    It hurts to say it as a Saints fan but we got exactly what we deserved. We knew we needed big changes, including a proven striker and didn't do it. The arrogance to believe you can somehow wing it in the premier league. It's only the first game but me thinks it's going to be a looooooong season.

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 17:00

      Simon replied:
      Unfortunately I couldn’t agree more.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 16:55

    Slow start from Tottenham, but look exciting once they settled down. Should have been more.

    Conte now shaping the team and bench nicely

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And winning without Kane and Son not scoring is a good sign that the team does not have to rely on their world class players

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 16:56

    Like many Saints fans, I’m not surprised at this result.

    A seriously underdeveloped squad to compete in the Prem!

    • Reply posted by Mido12, today at 17:25

      Mido12 replied:
      First game of the season and against a top side. I would try and put it into perspective.

  • Comment posted by Tee, today at 16:55

    kulusevski hitting the ground running for the season :)

    • Reply posted by Roly-Poly, today at 17:26

      Roly-Poly replied:
      Also a great start for Ryan Sessegnon who is such a classy player. COYS!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:58

    A good statement win by Spurs.

    • Reply posted by DPC, today at 17:07

      DPC replied:
      Don't get carried away, this was against a very average and toothless Saints team!! It was a poor pre-season for the Saints and our form has continued into start of Prem!!

  • Comment posted by Klaatu, today at 16:54

    So that will be Spurs looking down the table at Arsenal then 🤷‍♂️

    • Reply posted by goonerjake, today at 16:58

      goonerjake replied:
      Typical SPURSY comment.
      Have a really good win and instead of enjoying it ……🤷‍♂️

      Obsessed with Arsenal.

      I did come in here to say.
      North London leading the way. So much better than north west England.

  • Comment posted by mikewheeler, today at 17:00

    Kane and Son were poor today. Yet Spurs won 4-1.

    That's frightening. This could turn out to be a very special team.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 17:02

      Cole replied:
      Our wingbacks are beginning to look like peak Conte (you know what I mean), and that Kulu..... damn, he's one hell of a player!

  • Comment posted by GraemeL, today at 16:56

    A good start, nothing less, nothing more. Next week's game will tell us more. COYS!

    • Reply posted by Liverpool earn success whilst city buy it, today at 16:59

      Liverpool earn success whilst city buy it replied:
      Good comment. First game don't get excited is the correct way. Liverpool fan.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 16:54

    A decent performance but unlike the goonie fans yesterday, I'm not going to go overboard a suggest we'll win the league.

    • Reply posted by Supercellthomas, today at 16:58

      Supercellthomas replied:
      You played an easy Southampton team at home, arsenal had a tough away game at a decent place team. Totally diff

  • Comment posted by Tottenham Hotspur Official, today at 17:02

    Good start to the season, hope we can keep this up.

  • Comment posted by mcaarkj, today at 17:00

    First game and already so many silly comments!

    • Reply posted by Liverpool earn success whilst city buy it, today at 17:02

      Liverpool earn success whilst city buy it replied:
      Yes.... mostly from spurs fans!

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 16:58

    Good start, but we need to do better. Woolwich were above us for nearly 23 hours.

  • Comment posted by Wizzowise, today at 17:00

    Poor old gooners euphoria didn't last for long, sliding down the table already! 😃

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:57

    Good solid Spurs win. Southampton were you really this bad or are you still on holiday?

  • Comment posted by Luvvaduck, today at 17:05

    Kulusevski was magic today .... beginning to look like the biggest bargain Spurs signing in years and years
    and years
    and even more years !
    lol

    • Reply posted by Gestalt, today at 17:13

      Gestalt replied:
      He’s one for my fantasy league team that’s for sure